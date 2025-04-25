Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor plays dirty, Phyllis spirals, and Victoria worries

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that May sweeps kick off with a slow burn.

It’s been more of the same for weeks, as Y&R seems all over the place.

The mystery surrounding Aristotle Dumas continues to be discussed almost daily, but no new information or insight has been revealed.

Victor (Eric Braeden) remains determined to destroy many people in Genoa City, which leads to much scheming and plotting from the mustache.

One new thing brewing on the daytime drama involving Cole (J. Eddie Peck) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), which we all know won’t end in happiness.

Here’s what’s happening on The Young and the Restless next week.

Victor’s out of patience

We can all agree that Victor has too many irons in the fire, and not in a good way. Next week, he continues by giving Michael (Christian LeBlanc) an ultimatum.

It is likely because of Victor’s desire to take down Jack (Peter Bergman). After all their mole in Jabot was discovered, and something tells us Victor found that tidbit out.

Audra’s (Zuleyka Silver) assignment to break up Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Claire (Hayley Erin) takes a turn. Victor ups the stakes with his latest partner in crime.

Meanwhile, Adam (Mark Grossman) also gets an earful from his father. Victor encourages Adam to take a page out of his dirty playbook regarding Newman Media.

Billy and Michael are under pressure

Over on the Abbott front, Jack gives Billy (Jason Thompson) a vote of confidence as he deals with his Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) problem.

The fiery redhead isn’t herself, which is causing chaos for her and others. Phyllis pushes Billy to the brink as her fear of Daniel (Michael Graziadei) leaving Abbott Chancellor becomes an obsession.

When Michael isn’t dealing with Victor, he has to reassure Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) that things are all good. Lauren isn’t buying it. After she receives some unexpected news, Lauren loses it with her husband.

Other Genoa City tidbits

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Audra hatches a scheme with Sally (Courtney Hope), while Lily (Christel Khalil) plays nice with Holden (Nathan Owens) to get information.

Victoria pushes Cole to see a doctor, worrying about his lingering cough. Speaking of Victoria, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes a bold move to help Claire deal with Victor so her daughter can focus on Cole.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) keeps a secret from Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), Summer (Allison Lanier) deals with a work crisis, and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) makes a shocking move.

Be sure to tune in daily to see if things start shaking up on the hit CBS soap as May sweeps kick off.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.