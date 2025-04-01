General Hospital opened the week with quite an episode.

Kristina’s (Kate Mansi) mistake in messing with that car she thought was Ava’s (Maura West) is returning to bite her significantly.

It was Ric’s (Rick Hearst) car, and he and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) were in a bad accident.

Just as she and Molly (Kristen Vaganos) were beginning to mend their very broken sisterly bond, she may have killed her sister’s father.

Her bad decisions have continued to hurt the people close to her, and this final one may be the final nail in the coffin.

Will Ric live to learn that Kristina was the one who messed with his car?

Ric is critically injured in a car wreck

The General Hospital preview video highlighted the accident and Ric’s dire condition.

As Molly, Kristina, Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), Ava, and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) waited at the hospital for news, it seemed Ric got the brunt of the trauma.

Elizabeth will need surgery to repair a broken leg, but first, she will need to regain consciousness.

Will Ric die on General Hospital?

Ric’s life hangs in the balance as he suffered head injuries and internal bleeding.

Lucas (Van Hansis) delivered the dire news to Molly as she begged him to tell her whether he would survive.

It’s unclear whether Ric will pull through or if he will succumb to the injuries he sustained because Kristina messed with his car.

Rick Hearst hasn’t said whether he planned to exit but returned to General Hospital in August. Contracts aren’t discussed publicly, but we suspect this isn’t the end for Ric based on when he returned and how often he’s been airing.

The likely scenario is that he will have some form of amnesia or something that prevents him from remembering important things. It was made clear he had head injuries, which points to some lingering effects.

With sweeps month approaching, this car accident and its cause will likely be discovered as the episodes play out in May.

Kristina has made a mess of things, and with Elizabeth in the car and dealing with a long recovery, Lucky may have a bone to pick with her. He just talked with her about letting her anger go, and instead, she made a rash decision that could end up costing Ric his life.

Will Ric die on General Hospital? Tune in this week to find out what happens to Molly’s dad.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.