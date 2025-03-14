General Hospital spoilers for next week: Valentin returns, Carly in danger, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit ABC soap tease that romance is in the air.

Relationships have been front and center, and an Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) pairing is at the forefront—a couple once one of the hottest in daytime has viewers waiting to see what happens next.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Brennan (Chris McKenna) can’t seem to stay away from each other, but will their feelings push them together? He’s keeping a huge secret from her about Joss (Eden McCoy).

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is reeling from the reality that her mom and grandmother kept details about her baby a secret. Her painful past has been fodder for her family, and now that she knows she welcomed a son, it won’t be long before it’s revealed that Gio (Giovanni Mazza) is the baby she shares with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

As the weeks progress toward May sweeps, expect more twists and turns in Port Charles.

Here’s what’s happening next week on General Hospital.

Trouble finds Brennan and Carly

When they put their relationship in motion, trouble finds Brennan, and Carly learns it the hard way.

She is used to danger because she was married to Sonny (Maurice Benard). However, WSB danger is bigger than anything Carly encountered with the mob.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is behind the champagne bottle, which will only worsen things for him.

However, Brennan won’t give up on destroying Valentin, which causes quite a predicament in the men’s lives.

Sonny and Jason reconnect

With Jason (Steve Burton) back in Port Charles after bringing Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) home, he makes time for Sonny.

The two put their heads together about what’s happening in Port Charles, likely discussing Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and Drew (Cameron Mathison).

Laura (Genie Francis) and Sonny reconnect after months of a strained relationship. They both have issues with Sidwell and Drew, and she may look the other way for a solution.

Jason gets put in his place with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). Perhaps it concerns her confrontation with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) at General Hospital.

More Port Charles tidbits

Brook Lynn is still mad at Lois (Rena Sofer), and things worsen next week. It feels like the truth about Gio is bubbling closer to the surface.

Drew might find an ally next week. He needs someone in his corner, and it might surprise viewers.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) reaches out to Willow, but will she take the offer her mom sets for her?

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.