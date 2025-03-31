General Hospital spoilers: Ric’s medical crisis, Lucky panics, Kristina spirals, and an anniversary special

General Hospital spoilers tease the week is coming in hot for the ABC soap and includes a very special episode.

On Tuesday, April 1, GH celebrates its 62nd anniversary.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Genie Francis (Laura) teased the special episode honors Monica Quartermaine’s (Leslie Charleson) legacy at the hospital.

However, it is not a tribute episode to Leslie, who passed away in January.

The anniversary special will not reveal Monica’s passing, which will happen at a later date as the writers craft a send-off worthy of Leslie and Monica.

In the latest preview video for General Hospital, fans get a glimpse of the special anniversary episode and more.

Celebrating 62 years of General Hospital

Tracy (Jane Elliot), looking at a picture of her father, Edward (John Ingle), at the hospital, kicks off the preview video. A voice-over of Lucy (Lynn Herring) talking about the hospital’s milestone takes over the footage.

A flip of the scene features Felicia (Kristina Wagner) talking to Carly (Laura Wright) and Donna (Scarlett Spears), revealing she’s filled with hope about the big occasion. In the soap world, that means something bad is coming, and we get a tease of that in the video.

The faces of Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Jason (Steve Burton), Anna (Finola Hughes), and Sonny (Maurice Benard) flash across the screen as Felicia speaks with positivity. There is doom and gloom on all of their faces, too, adding even more suspense for fans.

Will Kristina’s actions bring tragedy to Port Charles?

Last week ended with Kristina (Kate Mansi) taking her need to seek revenge on Ava (Maura West) to a whole new level. Kristina’s actions put Ric (Rick Hearst) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) in grave danger.

Friday’s cliffhanger had Elizabeth and Ric getting in a car accident after Kristina cut his breaks, thinking it was Ava’s car. Despite Kristina realizing she had gone too far and racing to fix her mistake, it’s too late.

Arriving at the accident, Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) freaks out as he looks for Elizabeth while Kristina spirals over what she did. Although Elizabeth isn’t seen in the video, Ric is, and things don’t look good for him.

Ric is taken out on a stretcher, revealing he’s not in great shape. Later, Lucas (Van Hansis) prepares to deliver bad news about her father to Molly (Kristen Vaganos), with Alexis and Cody (Josh Kelly) by her side.

The rumor mill is buzzing that Ric might not make it and Sonny will get his heart. With May sweeps looming, anything is possible, and General Hospital fans should expect more twists and turns.

Tune in this week to watch the anniversary episode and the aftermath of Kristina’s bad decision.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.