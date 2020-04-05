Will General Hospital welcome David Hayward to Port Charles?

General Hospital could get lucky if they choose to bring Vincent Irizarry onboard. The daytime vet has worked across several different soaps, but a few of his All My Children buddies have found homes in Port Charles.

His connection to General Hospital would be authentic and wouldn’t take any rewriting. If Vincent Irizarry arrived in Port Charles as alter ego, David Hayward, it would be because he came to see Anna (Finola Hughes). The two were once married on All My Children.

Will David Hayward come to Port Charles?

With the number of doctors rising on staff at General Hospital, having another wouldn’t be overkill. David Hayward was a perfect villain on All My Children and his addition could bring in more viewers.

According to ABC Soaps in Depth, Vincent Irizarry wouldn’t be opposed to coming to Port Charles. David Hayward has a lot of history to draw on and his connection to Anna is a huge bonus.

The two were married and had a child together, but she passed away. With the heartache that Anna is experiencing with Peter (Wes Ramsey), adding in another ex-husband to taunt her alongside Robert (Tristan Rogers) would be soapy bliss.

While General Hospital hasn’t expressed interest in having Vincent Irizarry bring David Hayward to Port Charles, it is a popular idea with fans. They enjoyed seeing Nora Buchanan (Hillary B. Smith) show up. With the rights to the characters of All My Children and One Life to Live reverting back to ABC, they have a gold mine they could draw from.

Where have you seen Vincent Irizarry before?

Soap fans may recognize Vincent Irizarry from several soaps. He got his start on Guiding Light playing Lujack in the early 80s. From there he has also been on The Young and the Restless and Days of our Lives. David Hayward is likely his most recognizable role for ABC soap fans.

Most recently, Vincent Irizarry played Dr. Jordan Armstrong on The Bold and the Beautiful. He was there to help Katie (Heather Tom) when she is was in renal failure. It was a short stint, but enough to make him visible to a new crowd and adoring friends.

Currently, there is nothing in the works with General Hospital that has been made public. Fans have voiced their desire to see him in Port Charles but that has been happening for years. A crossover is always good, especially when it is a character like David Hayward.