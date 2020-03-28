John Callahan dead: All My Children actor suffers stroke at 66

John Callahan has passed away at the age of 66. The actor was best known in the soap world, and his role on All My Children as Edmund Grey was a fan-favorite.

Soap Opera Digest shared news of John Callahan’s death. The All My Children star was rushed to the hospital on March 27, and he didn’t recover.

What happened to John Callahan?

Details regarding the All My Children actor’s passing are slim. John Callahan reportedly suffered a massive stroke at his California home. That is where the 911 call came from before he was transported to the hospital.

Born on December 23, 1953, John Callahan just recently turned 66. Callahan spent much of his acting career on soaps, including appearances on General Hospital, All My Children, Santa Barbara, and most recently, Days of our Lives.

John Callahan and Eva LaRue

While working on All My Children as Edmund Grey, John Callahan met Eva LaRue as she was playing Maria Santos. The two were love interests on and off the show. Their love story dominated the soap magazines and when they got married in 1996, as it was a big deal in the soap world.

In 2001, John Callahan welcomed a daughter with Eva LaRue. Their marriage didn’t last, and they divorced in 2004. Since then, the two remained friends and co-parents while raising their daughter together.

On Instagram, Eva LaRue posted a tribute to her ex-husband and the father of her daughter. She said, in part, “May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”

The news came as a shock to both Eva and Kaya. They rushed to the hospital where John Callahan was taken but had to say goodbye. Unfortunately, now they will be tasked with living without the man that they both loved dearly.

Edmund Grey was a fan-favorite on All My Children, and by default, John Callahan was also a fan-favorite. His voice and mannerisms will forever be a part of the character and the legacy. After dedicating his life to soaps and finding a long-lasting home with ABC, there are fond memories for friends and co-stars to remember.

The soap world is mourning a significant loss today as news of John Callahan’s passing continues to circulate. He will forever be Edmund Grey.