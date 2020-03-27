General Hospital spoilers for next week: Cyrus remains a problem, Mike is getting worse, and Laura has a plan

General Hospital spoilers for next week promise there is still a lot happening in Port Charles. The families are still in turmoil, but a solution may be coming sooner than anticipated.

With a drug kingpin still calling the shots and drugs getting through the ports, things in the town are getting worse.

Armed with a plan, can the people of Port Charles work to take him down for good, while also preserving all of their honor?

Cyrus is still a problem

Now that TJ’s (Tajh Bellow) kidnapping has been exposed, the plan to take Cyrus (Jeff Kober) down begins.

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) wants to confess to setting him up, leading to him going free and her paying for her mistakes. His freedom is what he wants, but is it worth the cost?

Laura (Genie Francis) has some plans next week on General Hospital. She already spoke to Sonny (Maurice Benard) about the drug shipment and has an idea of what is being planned.

Next week, Laura will team up with Robert (Tristan Rogers) to try and take Cyrus down.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) wants to save Jordan. He doesn’t want her doing time, so instead, he is going to come up with a plan.

Curtis wants more information on Taggert (Real Andrews) and the other two members of the DEA crew that worked on the case. He is going to suggest pinning all of the dirty deeds on the dead guys, but will that work?

Mike is going downhill

On top of dealing with Cyrus and his drugs, Sonny has several family matters to handle.

He got a call about Mike (Max Gail), and now he is concerned. He is going downhill more and more each passing day, and this time, he is disoriented.

In the coming weeks on General Hospital, Mike’s condition is going to be front and center once again.

Something will happen that will have him admitted to the hospital. Will this be the beginning of the end for Mike next week?

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is still a problem.

She continues to be all over the place next week. Taunting Carly (Laura Wright) seems to give her the most pleasure, so make sure you tune in to see the ladies go back and forth once again.

Make sure to tune in all next week to find out what happens in Port Charles!

