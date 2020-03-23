General Hospital spoilers: TJ’s kidnapping is exposed and Wiley falls ill

General Hospital is heating up this week with two families in crisis. The kidnapping takes center stage this week, and a medical issue with Wiley presents itself.

The families will have to make difficult decisions as the week goes on, and things in Port Charles may never be the same.

TJ’s kidnapping is exposed

Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) has been trying her best to keep TJ’s (Tajh Bellow) kidnapping a secret. She hasn’t even told Curtis (Donnell Turner), but all of that is going to change this week on General Hospital.

Curtis is going to find out what is happening and confront his wife. She has been determined to handle things herself.

Harmony (Inga Cadranel) is the go-between for Jordan and Cyrus (Jeff Kober), and with suspicions growing about her activities, she may be exposed as well.

What will that mean for her relationship with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen)?

Sonny (Maurice Benard) will go to Jordan this week and ask her about TJ. He knows there is more going on than she is letting on, but will she be honest?

Jordan has been against working with Sonny to get rid of Cyrus, but now may be the time she needs to suck it up and do what she has to in order to save her son.

Michael rushes Wiley to General Hospital

Something happens with Wiley this week on General Hospital, and it doesn’t look good. A worried Michael (Chad Duell) is seen rushing his son to the emergency room with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) in tow.

Fans may remember there was something wrong with Wiley’s heart when he was with Brad (Parry Shen) and Lucas (Ryan Carnes). It was also the same thing Michael had when he was a baby.

So now, something will have to be done to fix it.

Monica (Leslie Charleson) is seen telling Michael that surgery is next. This will open up another can of worms with Nelle (Chloe Lanier), and cause a bigger problem for them moving forward.

What will this medical crisis lead to when it comes to the custody battle? Will Michael have to deal with Nelle forever?

As the next week of General Hospital plays out, partnerships will be formed. Who will come out on top remains to be seen, but with two sides working against one for the greater good, what could go wrong?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.