Why isn’t General Hospital on?

It’s October, and that means preemptions for General Hospital.

As viewers gear up for November sweeps, this week on the hit ABC soap will be short.

Only three episodes are scheduled to air, but that could be reduced to two if Thursday’s episode also falls into preemption.

Just as Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) reunites with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), there won’t be new episodes of GH for a few days.

Viewers have been waiting for the two to reunite for years, and now that the time has come, the anticipation is building to see whether they will rekindle their epic love story or remain apart.

Here’s what we know about when General Hospital will return.

General Hospital preemptions

On Tuesday, October 1, and Wednesday, October 2, General Hospital won’t be airing.

The ABC soap is preempted for Major League Baseball games. There is a chance that Thursday, October 3, could also be affected, but that is still to be determined.

This happens every October as the baseball season winds down and the playoffs begin. The World Series will air at the end of the month, so these games are important for the teams playing them.

What’s happening on General Hospital?

With Monday’s episode being the only new episode this week, there isn’t much to go on regarding storyline movement.

Viewers learned that Lucky is a match for Lulu (Alexa Havins), so the process is likely to begin and take us through November sweeps. He is back in Port Charles for the foreseeable future, and there is hope that he and Elizabeth can reignite the passion they had nearly two decades ago.

Meanwhile, Holly (Emma Samms) being in town has stirred up some trouble for Robert (Tristan Rogers). The two have a complicated relationship, and he is currently with Diane (Carolyn Hennesy). Viewers know that the firecracker attorney was not too happy when Holly was in Port Charles last time, so we can only assume it will be the same this time around.

Anna (Finola Hughes) is still thinking about the kiss she shared with Jason (Steve Burton). Felicia (Kristina Wagner) mentioned she should have felt comfort from Jason because he was similarly there for Robin (Kimberly McCullough). Viewers are hoping this doesn’t become a thing.

General Hospital could return to air on Thursday, October 3, but there is still a slight possibility viewers won’t get their Port Charles fix until Friday, October 4.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.