General Hospital spoilers: Elizabeth sees Lucky, Molly confronts Alexis, and more

General Hospital spoilers tease that the drama is coming in hot despite being a shortened week.

After Friday’s cliffhanger ended with Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) calling Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), viewers felt nostalgic.

Carly (Laura Wright) has been worried sick about Jason (Steve Burton), especially following the explosion at Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) compound. However, she is happy to learn they made it to the plane and are on their way home.

Meanwhile, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is still sitting behind bars. She will do whatever it takes to protect Kristina (Kate Mansi), even if her freedom is on the line.

With October barrelling in, it’s time to prepare for November sweeps.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Familiar faces return

Jason, Anna (Finola Hughes), Lucky, and Holly (Emma Samms) are back in Port Charles.

As they settle into being “home,” the shock of Holly and Lucky’s return spreads through town.

Anna can’t wait to tell Felicia (Kristina Wagner) about who they found while searching for Lucky as Holly’s face flashes across the screen in the General Hospital preview video.

We can’t help but wonder if she will tell her friend about the kiss she shared with Jason.

Meanwhile, as Elizabeth is in Bobbie’s, Lucky walks up and sees her through the window. She turns around and is frozen when she sees him staring back at her.

Molly confronts Alexis

Molly isn’t thrilled with the way things are going for her mom.

While visiting her, Molly pleads with Alexis to stop protecting Kristina. She knows that her mom didn’t kill Jagger (Adam J. Harrington), but she suspects Sonny (Maurice Benard) did it.

Meanwhile, Molly’s dad, Ric (Rick Hearst), gets some insight from Ava (Maura West). She mentions that Heather’s (Alley Mills) test results may have been altered. Could this be the beginning of the end for Portia (Brook Kerr)? General Hospital spoilers teased that she and Ava will cross paths, which could lead to the uncovering of clues.

Preemptions for sports coverage

General Hospital is only airing two, possibly three, new episodes this week.

October brings preemptions for sports, and this week, the ABC soap is preempted on Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday due to a baseball wild card game.

Despite the low episode count, there is plenty of drama packed into the upcoming week.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.