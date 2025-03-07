Who is Vaughn on General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers may have noticed a new face on-screen.

After Josslyn (Eden McCoy) disappeared from Port Charles, she headed straight into WSB training.

While Carly (Laura Wright) thinks her daughter is exploring Easter Island, Joss is busy taking tests to ensure she is ready to take the reins as a newly minted WSB agent.

Earlier this week, viewers saw Brennan (Chris McKenna) receive test scores for Joss, and now, viewers will see Joss dealing with her handler, Vaughn (Bryce Durfee).

The previews suggest that Joss isn’t as easy to work with as Vaughn had hoped, which isn’t unexpected given she is her mother’s daughter.

Here’s what we know about Vaughn and what he will add to the Port Charles canvas.

Bryce Durfee cast as Vaughn on General Hospital

General Hospital viewers will be introduced to Vaughn on cliffhanger Friday when Joss returns on-screen after she shipped out of Port Charles earlier in the week.

She is at Brennan’s complete mercy, and being a WSB agent was thrust upon her. However, Vaughn, her handler, could work two ways.

Vaughn is good-looking and will be tested with Joss as his responsibility. There have been rumblings that a romance will brew from this, but with how things go in Port Charles, nothing is ever definite.

Bryce Durfee had a previous General Hospital connection

Speaking to Soap Opera Digest, Bryce Durfee talked about his life and how he landed the role of Vaughn on General Hospital.

He was initially up for the role of Harrison Chase years ago. He told the publication it was down to him, Josh Swickard, and another guy. Bryce and Josh knew each other from the modeling circuit, and he was excited to see him again when he landed on set as Vaughn.

This isn’t Bryce’s first acting job. He has appeared in episodes of Baby Daddy, 9-1-1, and other shows. He was also in an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, though it was just as a model.

As for how he grew up, the model/actor revealed that he was primarily raised in upper Wisconsin before moving to North Carolina for high school. From there, he entered the modeling world and met co-star Josh Swickard.

Bryce has been featured in campaigns for Forever 21 and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Now he is in Port Charles, and his character, Vaughn, will have his hands full as he learns to deal with Joss while keeping her in check.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.