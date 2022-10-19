The Young and the Restless star Rory Gibson engaged: See his proposal and costars’ reactions

Rory took a big step this past weekend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com Billy Bennight/AdMedia

The Young and the Restless star Rory Gibson’s engaged after proposing to his girlfriend Alicia Ruelas in a beautiful setting this weekend.

Rory was flooded with good wishes from his Y&R costars gushing with happiness over his exciting news.

The talented actor plays Noah Newman on the hit CBS soap opera, taking over the role from Robert Adamson.

While Noah has just begun a relationship with Allie (Kelsey Wang) on The Young and the Restless, Rory has been with his future wife for almost a year.

The two went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day this year, and now they are on their way to becoming Mr. and Mrs. Gibson.

Rory pulled out all the stops for his surprise proposal, which his lady love was not expecting.

Rory used Instagram to share the news, and Alicia said yes. Sharing three photos in an Instagram post, Rory revealed the proposal took place in a beach setting in Hawaii.

The first photo’s a picture of the couple hugging, with the second image featuring the happy couple grinning from ear to ear. A photo of the stunning ring rounded out the social media post.

Alicia also took to Instagram to express her excitement. Kicking off a series of photos with one of her after she jumped into Rory’s arms and flashed her new bling.

“AHHHH! I’m going to be future Mrs. Gibson😭🤍💍 I’m in shock!!!” she wrote on the Instagram post.

Rory Gibson’s Y&R costars react to his engagement news

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Rory and Alicia’s Instagram posts to become flooded with replies of happiness for the couple. Some of those responses were from Rory’s costars over at The Young and the Restless.

Brytni Sarpy (Elena) congratulated the couple on Alicia’s post. Courtney Hope (Sally) also shared her happiness on Alicia’s post, leaving not one but two replies.

Pic credit: @aliciaruelas/Instagram

Courtney also left a comment on Rory’s post along with several of their colleagues. Reylynn Caster (Faith), Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), and Melissa Ordway (Abby) all congratulated the happy couple on their engagement news.

Pic credit: @rory_gibson/Instagram

It’s been a whirlwind few days for Rory Gibson, who popped the question to his girlfriend Alicia Ruelas while they were vacationing in Hawaii.

Rory’s alter ego Noah may be headed for lady drama on The Young and the Restless thanks to his ex-Audra (Zuleyka Silver) showing up in Genoa City, but the actor’s love life is blissful right now.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.