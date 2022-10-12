The Young and the Restless: Is Elena leaving Y&R?

Recent events have Elena fans wondering about her future on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

Is Elena leaving The Young and the Restless? That’s the question on Y&R fans’ minds after the character made a tough decision in today’s episode.

It’s been a rollercoaster few weeks for Nate (Sean Dominic) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

Since Nate joined Chancellor-Winters, the couple has been plagued with problems, especially the more Nate butted heads with Devon (Bryton James).

Nate teaming up with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to help Newman Enterprises gain control over Chancellor-Winters was the last straw for Elena.

She moved out of the penthouse, and it turns out that was just the beginning of the life-altering decisions.

A promo video for the hit CBS soap opera hinted that the end could be near for Elena and Nate. This time the soap opera wasn’t just teasing fans.

Is Elena leaving Y&R?

After a very informative talk with Victoria, Elena made a big decision today. Elena interrupted an important meeting at Chancellor-Winters to speak privately with Nate.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed Elena was pushed to her breaking point. Her chat with Victoria did just that, and Elena informed Nate she was saying goodbye to him. Not only was she ending their relationship, but Elena announced she was taking a job at a hospital in Baltimore.

Sign up for our newsletter!

All signs point to Elena leaving Y&R, at least for a little bit. In the soap opera world, happy couples don’t last.

Nate and Elena had been happy for quite a while. However, they haven’t had the hottest storyline either.

Other than Imani (Denise Boutte) putting the moves on Nate and Elena defending her man, they have kind of been dullsville. It won’t be a huge surprise if Elena leaves town and returns just as Nate finds happiness again.

Does Brytni Sarpy want to exit The Young and the Restless?

Brytni joined Y&R in 2019, creating the role of Elena after playing Valerie Spencer on General Hospital. The actress has given no indication that she’s looking to exit the hit daytime drama, but it’s likely her contract is up.

Most soap opera contracts are three years, meaning Brytini’s contract could very well be up this year. It’s possible the show decided to move her to recurring status, or like Mishael Morgan, Brytni opted to take a step back.

As of now, Elena and Brytni’s future on the show remains up in the air, but signs don’t look too good that the character or actress is sticking around.

Do you want Elena to leave?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.