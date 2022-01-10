The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria leaves Victor speechless and Sharon ambushes Nick

Victoria makes a bold move that just might cause another Newman family war. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a lot of scheming is going on in Genoa City, but not all of it is for selfish reasons.

This week Y&R kicks off with a special tribute episode to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Michael Baldwin and the talented Christian LeBlanc. The stand-alone show features Michael contemplating retirement with the help of Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman), Kevin (Greg Rikaart), Gloria (Judith Chapman), and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

Chloe and Kevin have very different opinions of what Michael should do, while Lauren is nothing but supportive of her man. It’s an episode filled with nostalgic moments to honor the character and actor who have graced the daytime drama for three decades.

After the Michael-focused episode, it’s business as usual for the hit CBS soap opera, and fans won’t want to miss what’s in store for the week.

Victoria baffles Victor

Thanks to Billy (Jason Thompson) growing a conscious, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is left to gain control of Newman media all on her own. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that her first step is to pit Victor (Eric Braeden) against Adam (Mark Grossman).

At the Newman Ranch, Victoria informs her father she has a proposal for him. Not one to beat around the bush, Victoria tells Victor she wants to buy Newman Media.

Victor is left speechless at his daughter’s bold request in the Y&R preview video. All signs point to him balking at her idea.

However, should Victor even entertain the idea, it will cause the rift between him and Adam that Victoria wants.

Sharon surprises Nick

The fact that Nick (Joshua Morrow) has been struggling for months hasn’t gone unnoticed by Sharon (Sharon Case). This week she pulls out all the stops to ambush her ex-husband but for a very good reason.

Nick arrives at Crimson Lights to discover a surprise belated birthday party in his honor. Faith (Reylynn Caster), Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), Noah (Rory Gibson), and Sharon gather to celebrate Nick and what he means to them.

In true Nick fashion, he tries to get out of it in a joking manner, claiming he has to get to a root canal. Nick’s loved ones aren’t letting him off so easily and gather around him to keep him at the coffee shop. There’s no question the party is the pick-me-up Nick needs.

There’s a whole lot of entertaining drama going down in Genoa City. Be sure to tune in daily so not a single jaw-dropping moment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.