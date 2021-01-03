The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer plays sleuth and Amanda faces the truth

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate the CBS show is kicking up the drama for the new year, and for once, it has nothing to do with Adam (Mark Grossman).

After weeks of Adam and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) drama involving the shooting, the soap opera is pivoting in a new direction. A couple of storylines are kicking off the year, featuring two ladies in Genoa City searching for the truth.

Summer (Hunter King) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) are on a quest for answers.

Amanda confronts her bio mom

Y&R ended with quite a cliffhanger regarding Amanda receiving a phone call from Naya (Ptosha Storey), who questions Amanda’s phone call and Christmas Eve visit.

Naya immediately grills Amanda regarding the two events. After asking if she knows Amanda, Naya learns the stunning truth.