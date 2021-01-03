The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer plays sleuth and Amanda faces the truth

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate the CBS show is kicking up the drama for the new year, and for once, it has nothing to do with Adam (Mark Grossman).
After weeks of Adam and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) drama involving the shooting, the soap opera is pivoting in a new direction. A couple of storylines are kicking off the year, featuring two ladies in Genoa City searching for the truth.
Summer (Hunter King) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) are on a quest for answers.
Amanda confronts her bio mom
Y&R ended with quite a cliffhanger regarding Amanda receiving a phone call from Naya (Ptosha Storey), who questions Amanda’s phone call and Christmas Eve visit.
Naya immediately grills Amanda regarding the two events. After asking if she knows Amanda, Naya learns the stunning truth.
Yep, it looks like the CBS show isn’t going to drag this out. Amanda comes clean with Naya, breaking down in tears as she makes one request from her birth mom. The legal eagle wants to meet Naya.
Will Naya be open to a meeting, or will she break Amanda’s heart by turning her away?
Summer digs for dirt on Sally
Summer (Hunter King) wastes no time getting down to business in the new year. She is determined to uncover all of Sally’s (Courtney Hope) secrets.
The fiery redhead is determined to quickly climb the corporate ladder and make a name for herself outside of Lauren’s (Tracey E. Bregman) assistant. Summer is onto Sally thanks to a warning from Theo (Tyler Johnson) before he left town.
Summer informs Kyle (Michael Mealor) she intends to learn everything she can about Sally. She needs to be armed with details about her enemy if Summer expects to go toe to toe with her. One way to do that is by taking a trip to Los Angeles to dig into Sally’s past.
Spoilers for the CBS daytime drama tease that Jack (Peter Bergman) becomes Sally’s protector. Kyle and Jack are pitted to end up on opposites sides of this inevitable showdown between the two women.
Sally versus Summer is no doubt going to be one juicy story fans can enjoy.
After all, Summer is Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) daughter. Scheming and getting what she wants is in her blood. Sally is no doormat though, and viewers will soon learn the depths she will go to for her goals.
Oh yes, viewers are in for quite a ride as Amanda, Sally, and Summer all search for answers and happiness.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
