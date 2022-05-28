The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon blasts Ashland, Victor puts Summer on the spot, and angry Phyllis

Summer finds herself in an awkward position thanks to her grandfather. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the claws are coming out on the hit CBS soap opera, with fan favorites putting it all on the line.

As May sweeps winds down with its final couple of days, Y&R is using every last minute to keep viewers entertained. The daytime drama will air on Monday, May 30, despite the Memorial Day holiday.

The latest preview video for the hit CBS show reveals the drama coming to Genoa City that will have fans talking for weeks to come.

Phyllis isn’t happy with Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Jack (Peter Bergman) scheme to find a solution to their Diane (Susan Walters). It also teased that Jack’s actions catch Phyllis off guard.

Thanks to the new video footage, Y&R fans have a better idea of what upsets Phyllis. Jack questions Phyllis’ motives after a run-in with Diane. The fiery redhead isn’t pleased with Jack’s words, especially after he accuses her of marking her territory.

It sounds like the newly reunited couple is headed for their first fight.

Sharon stands her ground with Ashland

At Crimson Lights, Ashland (Robert Newman) puts on his best heartfelt sorrow-filled face to express his sympathy to Sharon (Sharon Case) over her losing Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Ashland’s “I’m sorry” falls on deaf ears because Sharon is not having it.

Instead, the blonde beauty lets Ashland know he can save his breath. She doesn’t want to hear it.

What Sharon does want is to give Ashland a piece of her mind. Sharon makes it clear to the Locke-Ness monster that she has a few things to say to him.

Victor has a request for Summer

While Ashland attempts to talk to Sharon, Victor (Eric Braeden) continues his quest to get his enemy out of Genoa City. Victor reaches out to Summer (Allison Lanier), putting her in a very awkward position to help him.

The mustache demands Summer talk to Kyle (Michael Mealor) to convince her husband to restrict all of Ashland’s visitation rights to little Harrison (Kellen Enriquez). Victor wants his granddaughter to ensure that all ties between Harrison and Ashland are severed.

It’s all part of Victor’s plot to take down Ashland. However, right now, Summer and Kyle are focusing on dealing with Diane, so Summer may not be up for accommodating her grandfather’s latest request.

So many juicy moments to come on the hit CBS soap opera. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the excitement is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.