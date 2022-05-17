Summer is back on Y&R, but she looks different than when she left Genoa City. Pic credit: CBS

What happened to Summer on The Young and the Restless? That’s what some viewers of the hit CBS soap opera are asking after the character returned with a new face.

Summer Newman is the daughter of Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). When Summer was aged to a teen in 2012, Lindsay Bushman debuted in the role.

However, Lindsay’s stint was short-lived, and Hunter King took over the role months later. Hunter played the character on and off for years until she departed Y&R with costar Michael Mealor (Kyle) in 2021.

Now that Kyle’s back in Genoa City to deal with his not-so-dead mom Diane (Susan Walters), Summer’s joining him, but she has a new face.

What happened to Summer on The Young and the Restless?

The last time The Young and the Restless viewers saw Hunter as Summer was in October 2021 at Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland’s (then- Richard Burgi) wedding in Tuscany, Italy. Kyle and Summer had wed off-screen, which was a huge letdown for Skyle fans.

Thanks to Sally (Courtney Hope) and Tara’s (Elizabeth Leiner) scheming ways, Summer left Genoa City broken-hearted to take a job in Milan, Italy. When Phyllis uncovered the plot, Kyle went to Italy to make up with his one true love.

Summer loved her job in Italy, so Kyle decided to move there with her. The characters were written out due to contract negotiations with Hunter and Michael.

Less than a year later, Kyle and Michael are back, but Hunter is not. The actress has been focused on her education and other projects like the new Hallmark film Hidden Gems premiere this summer.

Who is the new Summer Newman on Y&R?

Allison Lanier is the name of the new Summer on the hit daytime drama. Y&R marks Allison’s first forte in the soap opera world.

The actress is best known for her recurring role on the Amazon series Red Oaks, and as Megan in It Happened in L.A., Allison has also appeared in the Indie films Mia and Fish Bones.

Ahead of her premiere on the CBS soap opera, Allison shared a photo from her testing for the show. She also included the Soap Opera Digest tidbit about joining The Young and the Restless.

There’s plenty of time for Y&R fans to get to know the new Summer Newman, Allison Lanier. The actress signed a long-term contract, just like Michael did when he returned.

The Young and the Restless viewers got their first glimpse of new Summer over the weekend when CBS released a new promo video.

It’s never easy to see a new face in a role, especially one as beloved as Hunter was as Summer. However, Hunter has moved on, and Allison’s here to stay for now.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.