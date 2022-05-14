The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer is back and funky wedding vibes

Y&R is pulling out all the stops for a historic wedding. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that May sweeps bring love, laughter, and a fun event that will have fans of the daytime drama talking for weeks.

Genoa City has been filled with sadness following Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso). Ashland’s (Robert Newman) betrayal and Diane’s (Susan Walters) return have only added to the anger, sadness, and outrage plaguing the town.

All of that will be put aside thought for one long-awaited event that will be no other on the CBS show.

A funky 70’s-themed wedding

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) get married. It’s a historic moment for the show and couple, as it’s the first same-sex wedding to be featured on the CBS soap opera.

Thanks to the latest preview video, Y&R viewers have been given a glimpse of the highly anticipated event. Mariah and Tessa chose a funky 70’s theme for their nuptials. The footage features Devon (Bryton James), Amanda (Mishael Morgan), Nate (Sean Dominic), and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) discussing the decor of the wedding.

Amanda really digs the 70’s vibe, while Elena and Devon comment on the great job Noah (Rory Gibson) did decorating for the event. Soon Faith (Reylynn Caster) gathers the guests to prepare for Tessa and Mariah to say, “I Do.”

As Faith speaks about the super funky couple, the camera pans to all the guests in attendance. Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines), Chance (Conner Floyd), Jack (Peter Bergman), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Kyle (Michael Mealor) are all featured in the footage.

Kyle, as The Young and the Restless know, is officiating the wedding.

Summer is back in town

Months after Summer (then Hunter King) left Genoa City to start a new life in Milan, the character will resurface on the daytime drama. Summer returns to town, but this time character will be played by actress Allison Lanier.

The preview reveals new Summer first appears on the canvas at the Abbott mansion. Allie (Kelsey Wang) is the first person to interact with Summer, who makes it clear she’s Kyle’s wife, Summer.

It’s a remark that works for the scene and for viewers wondering who this random person is walking into the Abbott household.

There’s a lot to look forward to on upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless. Besides the wedding and return of Summer, Y&R fans can expect Phyllis and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to stir the pot where Diane is concerned.

Plus, after the wedding is done, Sharon (Sharon Case) struggles to deal with her new reality without Rey.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.