The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally says goodbye to Adam and hello to Nick

Sally has both Newman brothers wanting her on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that a new love triangle is brewing despite one woman making an impulsive choice on the hit CBS soap opera.

For weeks now, Y&R fans could see the writing on the wall for Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sally (Courtney Hope) pairing.

From the moment Adam (Mark Grossman) dumped Sally to protect her job at Newman Media, it was clear this couple wasn’t going to reconcile any time soon.

Despite Sally learning why Adam really broke up with her, she’s not interested in giving him a second chance.

After all, Sally did give Adam plenty of opportunities to come clean with her about their split, and he didn’t.

Since then, she has found herself drawn to Nick. This week, those feelings are reciprocated.

Adam wants Sally back

The latest preview video for the hit daytime drama reveals Adam puts his heart on his sleeve to make it clear to Sally that he’s still in love with her. Adam doesn’t want to let her go, but her response is not what he expected.

Sally decides it’s time for them to say goodbye. In Adam’s hotel room, with tears in her eyes, she’s ready to walk away from Adam.

However, he isn’t so sure that’s really what she wants. Adam questions if she can just “throw away what we had.”

Nick and Sally hit the sheets

A scene flip has Sally informing Nick that she will never stop fighting for what she wants. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease things heat up between Nick and Sally, and these two live up to that tease.

One preview video for Y&R showed them getting hot and heavy on the couch in her office as Adam stood outside her office. The latest promo sheds more light on that situation.

After Sally speaks her peace about always fighting, Nick pulls her in for a passionate kiss. Cue Adam walking up to her office door, which is locked, and calling out her name.

Inside, a barely dressed Sally and Nick are on the couch, with both shocked looks as Adam wants to talk to Sally.

Will Adam discover Nick and Sally’s tryst? Are Sally and Nick really headed toward being the latest Genoa City? Is another Newman brother rivalry brewing?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama.

Do you want to see Sally with Adam or Nick?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.