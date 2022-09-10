The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki drops a bombshell, Nick kisses Sally and Adam lurks

Nikki has shocking news for Victoria on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the Newman family is making some interesting choices on the hit CBS soap opera.

There’s a lot of tension in Genoa City thanks to Diane (Susan Walters), Adam (Mark Grossman) working for Jabot, and Nate (Sean Dominic) feuding with Devon (Bryton James).

The latest preview focuses on two of those things as the footage teases even more drama is about to take over the town.

One woman becomes the fighting point for two brothers, while another woman prepares to face her past for the sake of taking down her enemy.

As the temperatures cool down outside, things are heating up on Y&R.

Let’s take a look at what the new preview video has to say about what’s coming on the CBS show.

Nikki has news for Victoria

This week Niki (Melody Thomas Scott) informed Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) that she was headed to Los Angeles to confront Deacon (Sean Kanan) about the part he played in helping Diane fake her death.

In the teaser, Nikki spills her new plan to Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Nikki believes Deacon has information that can help take down Diane, and she wants answers from him. Victoria is shocked at her mother’s news.

However, the good news for Y&R fans is that the writers are setting the stage for a crossover with The Bold and the Beautiful. The big event will kick off on Tuesday, September 20.

Adam looms as Sally gets passionate with Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Adam wants Sally back as she takes her relationship with Nick to the next level.

Boy, do Nick and Sally ever take the next step in their friendship as a kiss turns into a sizzling romp. Sally and Nick, hot and heavy in her office, give Y&R fans another couple at least for a now.

Little do the otherwise engaged duo know, Adam’s standing outside of Sally’s office as he contemplates whether to go in. Adam spent weeks keeping Sally at bay for what he believed was the best thing for her.

The truth is out in the open, but Sally has decided to move on with her life as CEO of Newman Media and with Nick. After all, they have been dancing around their crush on each other for weeks.

As for whether Adam catches his brother and ex in the act, that remains to be seen. Whatever happens, fans of the CBS daytime drama are in for one wild ride as a new love triangle emerges.

