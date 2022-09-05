Imani has a new look on Y&R. Pic credit CBS

What happened to Imani on The Young and the Restless? That’s a question being asked after a new actress has taken over the role of Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) sister.

Leigh-Ann Rose originated the role of Imani in December 2019 when Amanda finally found her biological mother, Naya (Ptosha Storey).

The talented actress has been heating things up as Imani sets her sights on Nate (Sean Dominic), who’s dating Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

Since Imani has been making waves in Genoa City and the writers are clearly in the midst of a love triangle, it was a bit odd to see a new actress in the role.

There’s good news, though, for Imani fans.

Leigh-Ann isn’t gone for good.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Leigh-Ann had a scheduling conflict, so the character has been recast temporarily. Due to the fast-shooting pace of Y&R, working around Leigh-Ann’s schedule was not an option.

Details surrounding Leigh-Ann’s other project have not yet been revealed. As for how long she will be out as Leigh-Ann, it’s only a few episodes.

The hit CBS soap opera has several hot-button storylines right now that are more at the forefront than Imani chasing Nate. That means the recast of Imani will likely be a blink and you’ll miss it scenario.

Who is playing Imani on Y&R?

Denise Boutte has taken over the role of Imani for the time being. This is not Denise’s first foray into the soap opera world. She played wedding planner Danielle Calder on Days of our Lives for several episodes in 2007.

Other television shows that Denise has appeared on include Meet The Browns, Bronx SIU, Terror Lake Drive, The Family Business, and the animated series Young Justice. Denise has also appeared in a few Tyler Perry films, such as For Love or Money and Christmas With My Ex.

Denise will remain busy when her stint on the hit daytime drama wraps. Her series The Block Trilogies and the television movie The Missing will hit airwaves this fall.

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased the Imani recast, and now the actress switcheroo is here. Other spoilers for the Y&R reveal that Adam (Mark Grossman) has bombshell news for Victor (Eric Braeden) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) struggles in her new career move.

It’s another must-see week of the CBS show. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed, and to check out the new Imani.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.