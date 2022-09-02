The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: A Diane setback, new faces, and Abbott drama

Billy Abbott has more than one issue on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/carrie-nelson

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease there’s plenty of scheming happening in Genoa City.

Relationships will be tested, plans will blow up, and power moves will be made.

As the summer weeks come to an end, the writers are preparing for November sweeps.

There’s always trouble brewing when it comes to the Newman family, but the Abbott family isn’t all in the clear either.

Look for some new faces on the canvas, as one role is recast and another is given a temporary recast.

Here’s what to expect from The Young and the Restless next week.

Nikki and Phyllis have a setback where Diane is concerned

These ladies have been working overtime to run Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) out of Genoa City and ruin her life for good.

Next week, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) suffer a setback with their plans. Despite that, the week won’t be a total was.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Diane will receive a coded message that leaves her reeling. What secrets from Los Angeles have found their way to Genoa City, and how long will they stay quiet?

Billy and Jack spar

Things at Jabot aren’t smooth, at least regarding the Abbott men.

Look for a confrontation between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) to get a little heated. It seems they disagree on the next moves, and that causes friction.

Never mind that Billy’s personal life is imploding as Lily (Christel Khalil) questions him about his relationship with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Is this the beginning of the end for them as his relationship with Chelsea continues to cross boundaries?

New faces

As the storyline with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) progresses, there will be a temporary new face. Imani will be recast with Denise Boutte as Leigh-Ann is working on other projects.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Chelsea are set to battle over Johnny. The stage has been set for it to happen, and with November sweeps around the corner, no one should be shocked.

Because of the projected storyline, Johnny will be recast beginning the week of Monday, September 5. Paxton Mishkind will now play the role.

It will be a wild week, so be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.