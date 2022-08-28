The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis and Nikki plot the downfall of Diane

Phyllis is ready to get rid of her enemy Diane on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the gloves are off for three ladies in Genoa City as the plot to get rid of one woman heats up.

For weeks now, the hit CBS show has been focused on Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) scheming to ruin Diane (Susan Walters).

Decades of fighting between these three women were thrown out the window because of their common enemy.

Diane has her own plans that don’t involve her leaving town any time soon.

After years of playing dead, Diane wants to be a mom to Kyle (Michael Mealor), a grandmother to Harrison (Kellen Enriquez), and another chance with Jack (Peter Bergman).

The past is about to come back to haunt Diane, though. However, things might not go as Phyllis and Nikki planned.

The downfall of Diane

Nikki and Phyllis have recruited investigative reporter Talia (Natalie Morales) to help in their quest to blow up Diane’s life.

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Diane takes a hit this week. Thanks to the latest promo for Y&R, fans have an idea of just how that will come about.

Phyllis takes a meeting with Talia to pitch her the downfall of Diane, calling it the story of the century. Talia’s very intrigued, and the wheels are turning.

Later Diane and Phyllis have yet another unpleasant run-in where the fiery redhead makes it crystal clear to Diane she’s hated. Not just hated but the most “hated woman in Genoa City.”

Diane catches on to Nikki and Phyllis’ scheme

A previous promo video for the hit CBS daytime drama revealed that Diane meets Talia at Society. Their chat leads Diane to realize something isn’t quite right, and she confronts Nikki.

Diane point blank asks what Nikki and Phyllis have up their sleeves. Nikki gives her best smirk as the footage cuts off before fans can hear Nikki’s answer.

In a different scene, Nikki can be seen telling someone that soon Diane’s true colors will be seen by everyone, and then the whole town will realize that Diane is nothing more than a fraud.

This war is heating, and there is no end in sight, well, at least not until November sweeps. Y&R fans should expect lots of twists and turns with this juicy story.

The fallout of Phyllis and Nikki plotting against Diane will impact a lot of relationships. Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle aren’t going to be happy at all.

Who will win the war between Nikki, Phyllis, and Diane?

Tune in daily to find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.