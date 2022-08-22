The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy’s praise for Chelsea ends in betrayal

Billy and Chelsea grow closer on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for this week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease lines are crossed, and there’s no coming back from it.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride of a few weeks with the daytime drama focusing heavily on Ashland’s (Robert Newman) death and running Diane (Susan Walters) out of Genoa City.

Although the Diane story is still going strong, the Ashland one has wrapped up, for the most part, making room for more hot-button storylines.

One of the new stories kicking off is the dynamic between Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

It’s a pairing that fans saw coming weeks ago, and now things are heating up between these two podcast buddies.

A new promo video from Y&R reveals things are about to get complicated for these friends.

That Billy Abbott charm

In the new footage, Billy expresses his gratitude for Chelsea joining him on this podcasting venture. Chelsea’s grinning from ear to ear as Billy fawns over her and lets her know they are “good together.”

The clip switches to Chole (Elizabeth Hendrickson) giving Chelsea a warning about falling for Billy. A previous promo for the CBS show had Chelsea on the defense against Chloe.

It turns out that was just a small glimpse of the divide Billy causes in Chloe and Chelsea’s friendship. The new footage features Chloe reminding Chelsea she always falls for that Abbott charm.

Chelsea again reiterates she’s not falling for him, but that’s so not true.

Billy’s praise ends with a kiss

After the Chelsea and Chloe argument, the video flips back to Billy still gushing with praise for his podcast partner. Things take a turn when Billy lets Chelsea know just how different their relationship is from the other ones in his life.

Chelsea pulls Billy in for a kiss after he calls their bond unique. The video ends there, leaving fans wondering what comes next.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal someone spies Billy and Chelsea in a lip lock. It could be Chloe who sees something between the two or Lily (Christel Khalil), as spoilers also tease the latter is betrayed.

What will Billy do after Chelsea plants a kiss on him? Is this the end of Billy and Lily? Will Chelsea and Chloe’s friendship survive their latest fight?

Those questions and more will be answered on episodes of Y&R.

