The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Adam goes dark, Billy’s betrayal, and Victor lashes out

Adam begins to revert to his old ways. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that life in Genoa City is getting pretty intense.

Front and center remains the fallout of the night Ashland (Robert Newman) died.

It’s a story that will continue to be at the forefront until November sweeps and possibly beyond as new developments in the case emerge.

Another hot-button story is Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) pursuit of bringing down Diane (Susan Walters).

The writers are also setting the stage for two new pairings that aren’t going to make too many Y&R fans happy.

As the temperatures cool down outside, things are still heating up on the hit daytime drama. Let’s see what’s coming up.

Victor and Adam make bold moves

Since Victor (Eric Braeden) betrayed him again, Adam (Mark Grossman) has been teetering with his evil side. Next week, he gets help in his quest for revenge that will bring him back to his evil Adam ways.

Adam enlists the help of Lucas (Aaron Schwartz), who Adam summons to town to do a special assignment. These two meet to put Adam’s evil plan into motion without looking back.

Meanwhile, Victor has had enough of Adam and his lack of respect. The mustache learns of Adam’s latest ploy, which may or may not be intentional on Adam’s part. When Victor hears the news causes him to lash out at his son.

Father and son have a fierce showdown that cements the future of their relationship, at least for now.

Billy and Chelsea kiss

For a few weeks, the writers have been teasing a Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) pairing. These two cross the line from colleagues to more when they share a steamy kiss.

Someone also spies Chelsea and Billy’s lip lock, which makes this situation more complicated.

Will this mystery person rat out Billy to Lily or is Lily the one who catches Billy cheating?

Things are already rocky with Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy after she reamed him this week for slacking on his COO duties. Billy betraying her with Chelsea just might be the nail in the coffin of this struggling relationship.

Other Y&R news

Phyllis finds a valuable ally in her quest to get rid of Diane. Nikki and Phyllis already got Talia (Natalie Morales) to help their cause, but now Phyllis finds a new friend that will take things to the next level.

Besides the newfound relationship between Chelsea and Billy, the writers appear to be gearing up for another potential romance with Sally (Courtney Hope) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). They continue to find themselves in each other’s orbit more next week as the Newman family drama explodes.

It’s another must-see week of the hit CBS daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.