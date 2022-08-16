Christel reaches a major milestone on Y&R. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

The Young and the Restless star Christel Khalil celebrates 20 years as Lily Winters on the hit CBS soap opera.

Christel Khalil debuted on Y&R on August 15, 2002, as the teenage daughter of Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Dru (Victoria Rowell).

Lily has been put through the wringer over the years, dealing with rape, chlamydia, learning Malcolm (Shemar Moore) was her biological father, not Neil, cancer, prison, and so much more.

The talented actress won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Leading Actress in a Drama Series in 2012. Christel also won an Image Awards (NAACP) in 2008 for Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama Series.

Over the years, Christel has left only to return to the role she loves to play. Christel’s most recent departure came in 2018 when Lily was sent to prison after killing Devon’s (Bryton James) wife Hilary (Mishael Morgan) in a car crash.

Christel returned a year later as Lily was released from prison at the same time Neil died after the tragic passing of Kristoff.