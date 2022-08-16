The Young and the Restless star Christel Khalil celebrates 20 years as Lily Winters on the hit CBS soap opera.
Christel Khalil debuted on Y&R on August 15, 2002, as the teenage daughter of Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Dru (Victoria Rowell).
Lily has been put through the wringer over the years, dealing with rape, chlamydia, learning Malcolm (Shemar Moore) was her biological father, not Neil, cancer, prison, and so much more.
The talented actress won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Leading Actress in a Drama Series in 2012. Christel also won an Image Awards (NAACP) in 2008 for Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama Series.
Over the years, Christel has left only to return to the role she loves to play. Christel’s most recent departure came in 2018 when Lily was sent to prison after killing Devon’s (Bryton James) wife Hilary (Mishael Morgan) in a car crash.
Christel returned a year later as Lily was released from prison at the same time Neil died after the tragic passing of Kristoff.
Taking to her Instagram on the anniversary of her debut as Lily, Christel shared video footage from the party she was thrown on set to celebrate her milestone.
The video was set to the song Forever Young with several of her costars making an appearance.
“So grateful to be able to celebrate 20 years on @youngandtherestlesscbs. The love and appreciation I felt from my Y&R family was priceless. Thank you to everyone who’s watched the show and supported Lily and me throughout the years!” captioned the IG post.
Christel’s costars flooded the comments sections with replies celebrating her. Bryton, Jason Thompson (Billy), Greg Rikaart (Kevin), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Brytni Sarpy (Elena), and Lauralee Bell (Christine) all had things to say about the talented actress.
Christel Khalil thanks The Young and the Restless fans
The hit daytime drama also took time to honor Lily and Christel with a bit of help from the actress herself.
“I am celebrating 20 years as Lily Winters on The Young and the Restless, and I couldn’t think of anyone I want to thank more than you, the fans. Because through every romance, heartbreak, challenge, and success, you’ve been there with Lily and me through it all. I am so grateful for all of your support over the past two decades, and I can’t wait for you to see what’s next,” Christel shared as nostalgic clips were intertwined as she spoke.
Christel Khalil has been part of the CBS daytime family for two decades, and she’s grateful to all who have supported her journey.