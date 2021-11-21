The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis’ Thanksgiving dream takes a wild turn

Y&R viewers can expect a hilarious journey from Phyllis as the holiday approaches. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the Thanksgiving holiday will be one crazy rollercoaster ride filled with a lot of surprises.

There are only three new episodes of the hit CBS soap opera airing during the holiday week. The soap opera will be a repeat on Thursday, November 25, with the episode of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland’s (Richard Burgi) wedding hitting the airwaves again. On Friday, November 26, the daytime drama will be preempted due to special CBS sports coverage.

The short week means more drama, including a glimpse at the new Chance (Conner Floyd). Plus, more Billy (Jason Thompson), Lily (Christel Khalil), and ChanceCom drama.

One person not having the greatest Thanksgiving holiday is Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Based on the latest promo video dropped by CBS, the fiery redhead has one wild dream.

Gloria take Phyllis on a Thanksgiving journey

After her breakup from Nick (Joshua Morrow), Phyllis is feeling very alone this holiday season. Phyllis does get the Thanksgiving of her dreams, but it’s not exactly in the form she wanted.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Phyllis has a dream that will change her life. Thanks to the Y&R promo video, fans have a little more insight into what that means.

First up, Gloria (Judith Chapman) shows up to take Phyllis on her Thanksgiving dream adventure. Gloria declares she is here to help Phyllis, who, of course, is very leery of what she’s hearing.

Everything makes sense once Phyllis arrives at Crimson Lights. Although a bit confused, Phyllis realizes she’s living a dream.

A Newman Thanksgiving to remember

The Newman family has never accepted Phyllis, especially Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden). That means warm holiday gatherings were never a thing when Phyllis was with Nick.

In the video footage, Nikki gushes over how grateful she and Victor are to Phyllis for “putting up with their family all these years.” Victor, Nikki, Nick, and Phyllis erupt in a roar of laughter as they enjoy the holiday together.

Later by standing by Nick’s side, Phyllis gleefully declares it the best Thanksgiving she’s ever spent with the Newman family. Nikki and Victor chuckle at Phyllis’ words before the preview ends.

It sounds like Gloria takes Phyllis on a wild roaster coaster ride to teach the latter a lesson. Perhaps it’s a Scrooge-type situation.

Whatever the dream entails, it’s a wake-up call for Phyllis. She will do some soul-searching to find happiness.

Will that soul searching and happiness include Jack (Peter Bergman), or will she run back to Nick?

