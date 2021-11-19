The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Lily takes charge, Daddy Devon, Nick helps and preemptions

Nick bonds with Sharon to distract him from his Phyllis breakup. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease desperation, sadness, and new bonds form as Genoa City celebrates Thanksgiving.

It’s a short week for the daytime drama. On Thursday, November 25, Y&R will air Ashland (Richard Burgi) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) wedding in Tuscany. Y&R is preempted on Friday, November 26, due to CBS sports coverage.

Although only three news episodes of The Young and the Restless will air, the writers have packed a lot into the short time frame. The drama, tears, laughter, and jaw-dropping moments will keep Y&R fans talking throughout the long holiday weekend.

Lily makes an SOS call

Desperate times call for desperate measures for Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson).

They have a tense conversation with Victoria and Ashland over recent events. Billy and Lily will hope to convince Ashland to drop the lawsuit.

Little do they know, Ashland was part of Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) plan to crush Billy. All signs point to the chat not going well because a desperate Lily takes charge by making an SOS phone call for backup.

Perhaps Lily reaches out to Jill (Jess Walton), who may be the only person who can dig Billy out of the latest hole he’s got himself into.

Devon bonds with Dominic and Mariah gets jealous

While Abby (Melissa Ordway) searches for Chance (Conner Floyd), Devon (Bryton James) enjoys taking care of Dominic. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) supports her man as he creates a stable, loving environment for the baby.

They have some lovey-dovey moments with Dominic, which prompts them to talk about their future together. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) visits Devon at his request to ensure nothing is wrong with Dominic.

One person not happy Devon is taking care of the baby is Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Elena and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) try to cheer Mariah up, but she’s not feeling very thankful this Thanksgiving.

Other Genoa City tidbits

As their concern for Abby grows, Victor and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) find themselves at odds. Ashley’s determined to go to Spain to be there for Abby.

Speaking of Abby, she gets closer to finding Chance. The Young and the Restless viewers can expect to get their first glimpse of Connor Floyd as Chance next week. It’s safe to say the moment will probably be a cliffhanger ahead of the long holiday weekend.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) helps Sharon (Sharon Case) prepare her annual Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless at Crimson Lights. It’s just the distraction Nick needed to keep his mind off of Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

All of this plus, Gloria (Judith Chapman) makes waves ruining the holiday festivities, and Jack (Peter Bergman) has a surprise for Phyllis, who gets a wake-up call after a startling dream.

Buckle up, Y&R fans. Another exciting week of the hit soap opera is headed your way.

