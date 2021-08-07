The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis celebrates, Chloe befriends Sally, and Rey shocks Sharon

Sharon isn’t happy with Rey’s insight into Mariah disappearing. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a new friendship means trouble, one mother enjoys her win, and a cop’s instincts don’t help his wife.

As one hot button story finally winds down, another one heats up, and a new one begins on the hit CBS daytime drama. Oh yes, there’s never a dull moment in Genoa City.

Phyllis relishes her victory

Now that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has finally taken down Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) and Sally (Courtney Hope), she can relax. Phyllis has been so focused on finding out the truth about Summer (Hunter King) leaving town.

However, with Tara facing legal charges and Sally’s world crumbling around her, Phyllis takes a moment to celebrate her win. Phyllis enlists her good pal Amanda (Mishael Morgan) for a girls’ happy hour.

After all, Amanda just had her own win taking down Sutton (Jack Landron) and proving Naya’s (Ptosha Storey) innocence. Phyllis makes a toast to the two of them for taking down “manipulative people.”

Phyllis’ happiness may not last too long. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Summer has news that catches Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phylis off guard.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Chloe and Sally meet up

An unlikely duo emerges as Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) befriends Sally when they meet for the first time at Crimson Lights. The Y&R preview features Chloe remarking how weird it is the two ladies haven’t run into each other.

Sally and Chloe each have a love of fashion. It sounds like Chloe will try to recruit Sally to work for her new company under Newman Media.

Although Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) has yet to give Sally her walking papers from JCV, it’s only a matter of time. Sally working for Chloe would be an interesting twist. They are a lot alike.

Rey’s advice stuns Sharon

It’s been weeks since anyone laid eyes on Mariah (Camryn Grimes). Recent conversations with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) have Sharon (Sharon Case) worried about her daughter.

Sharon voices her concern regarding Mariah’s whereabouts to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). However, Sharon doesn’t get the response she expected from her husband when asking what his gut feeling tells him about Mariah.

The cop doesn’t mince words informing his wife sometimes people don’t want to be found. Rey doesn’t help to ease Sharon’s mind at all. Instead, Rey leaves Sharon even more freaked out.

Viewers know Mariah is being held hostage, but her loved ones are still in the dark. Perhaps Rey will put on his detective hat to help figure out the truth about Mariah.

The hits just keep on coming on the CBS soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.