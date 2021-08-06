The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack and Victor warn Ashland, Summer shocks, and Adam drama

Jack and Victor have a new common enemy in Ashland. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS daytime drama tease those jaw-dropping moments that have made the show a hit for decades.

Bombshells are dropping all over Genoa City, including wedding news, some shocking news, and one man whose redemption is in question. Plus, a daughter faces off with her mother, while one mother fears the worst about her daughter.

It’s a crazy week filled with moments that will have viewers anxiously waiting for the next episode.

Ashland faces Victor and Jack’s wrath

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland (Richard Burgi) happily share their engagement news with her family. After Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) voice their concerns, Victoria clarifies she’s marrying Ashland immediately in a big wedding celebration.

In an attempt to mend fences with his daughter, Victor makes Victoria a surprising offer. The cease-fire doesn’t last long.

Victor warns Ashland that his intentions toward Victoria better be nothing but honorable. The two men battle it out again.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Speaking of Ashland, the business mogul also finds himself facing off with Jack (Peter Bergman). They engage in a power struggle. All bets are on them fighting over custody of little Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) while Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) deals with her legal troubles.

Summer drops bombshell news

Thanks to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) taking down Tara and Sally (Courtney Hope), the coast is clear for Summer (Hunter King) to return home.

Summer might have other plans though. She delivers some shocking news to Phyllis and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Will Summer decide to stay in Italy or show up in Genoa City to win back Kyle (Michael Mealor)?

A Skyle reunion is on the horizon. However, since Michael’s days on Y&R are almost over, fans should expect the two of them to ride off into the sunset in Italy.

Adam, Mariah and more

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) has trouble believing Adam (Mark Grossman) is really a changed man and seeks out proof.

One person who’s all in on new Adam is Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). She tests the waters to feel out if Adam is at all interested in a reunion.

The search for Mariah (Camryn Grimes) kicks up a notch after Abby (Melissa Ordway) receives another cryptic text message for her surrogate. Abby’s left feeling baffled and turns to Sharon (Sharon Case), who pushes Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to find Mariah.

All of this plus, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) face an ethical dilemma that finds Lily not her usual voice of reason. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) puts it all on the line with Naya (Ptosha Storey), while Nate (Sean Dominic) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) work to spend time together as they deal with their demanding jobs.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit soap opera?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.