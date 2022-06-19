The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick seeks out Victor, Gloria meddles and Diane shocks Jack

Gloria doesn’t know how to mind her own business on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers the hit daytime drama has a few must-see moments coming up.

As the temperatures rise outside, life in Genoa City is heating up. The town dynamic has shifted thanks to Ashland (Robert Newman) and Diane (Susan Walters). There are plans in motion to bring both these characters down, but it won’t be easy.

The latest Y&R preview video gives fans a glimpse of what’s going down next week. However, it’s worth noting preemptions may be coming due to the January 6 committee hearings taking place.

With that being said, let’s see what the hit CBS soap opera has in store for fans.

Gloria has all the answers

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a tense disagreement between Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) impacts their friendship. Thanks to the video, it appears the issues have everything to do with work.

Things are strained between the friends when Gloria (Judith Chapman) comes into Society with the answer to all their problems. In true Gloria fashion, she butts in with a very unusual solution.

Gloria’s suggestion is the two ladies need some spiritual guidance, and she’s the perfect person to help them.

What’s up with Nick?

Something seems off when Nick (Joshua Morrow) walks into Newman Enterprises to talk to Victor (Eric Braeden). As an unseen person watches, Nick informs Victor they need privacy, as he has heard from Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

One has to wonder if Victoria is setting Nick up or if Nick has information for his father.

The Newman family isn’t the only one with an awkward exchange coming up. At Crimson Lights Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) has news for Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

Imani reveals she got off the phone with their father, letting Amanda know there’s something wrong with their mother.

Jack’s speechless

There’s no question that Diane has been causing problems for Jack (Peter Bergman) lately. Diane’s presence in town even put a damper on his newfound romance with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who reverted back to her scheming ways.

The tension between the two ladies makes her news for Jack quite shocking. Diane spills that Phyllis has called a truce with her to Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Jack. The latter is left speechless at Diane’s latest revelation.

So much is going down in Genoa City. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.