The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Taking down Diane, Chelsea reflects and Lily’s discovery

Will Chelsea revert back to her con artist ways? Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera reveal things are heating up in Genoa City.

While it’s definitely more of the same on Y&R, some shocking twists and unexpected turns are about to test relationships like never before. The daytime drama has plenty of jaw-dropping moments planned for fans next week.

However, with the January 6 committee hearings scheduled, viewers should expect some interruptions and preemptions that will push things back a day or two.

More Diane drama

There’s no question Diane (Susan Walters) and her presence in Genoa City has ruffled a few feathers. Diane’s haters’ scheme to drive her out of town, starting with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) trying to recruit Michael (Christian LeBlanc).

The problem is that Michael has no beef with Diane, at least for now, so he may not be persuaded to join Nikki’s quest. One person more than ready to help take down Diane is Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), who blows back in town with an agenda.

Phyllis does her best to make amends with Jack (Peter Bergman), who doesn’t respond in the manner she hoped. Meanwhile, Diane uses the tension between Jack and Phyllis to her advantage.

Family and friendship are tested

The Newman family takes a bit of a back seat next week, but that doesn’t mean Victor (Eric Braeden) isn’t making moves. Victor once again rallies his children to put his plan to break up Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland (Robert Newman) for good.

Speaking of Victoria, she moves full steam ahead with her new life with Ashland. The question remains, what is she really up to?

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) have been through thick and thin together. However, a difference of opinion turns into a sparring match that will change their friendship dynamic forever.

The fight with Chloe prompts Chelsea to look back on her past, including her con-artist lifestyle. It sounds like Chelsea may be forced to take a page out of one of her old playbooks.

Other Y&R happenings

Before the week is over, Lily (Christel Khalil) makes a shocking discovery, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) gets some disturbing news. Perhaps these two things are connected.

After all, Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) has her sights set on Nate (Sean Dominic) despite him being in love with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). It sounds like Imani’s persistence could cause a heap of problems.

Whatever the discovery is will have a dramatic impact on Amanda’s relationship with Devon (Bryton James). Plus, Summer (Allison Lanier) pressures Phyllis for the truth, while Kyle (Michael Mealor) embraces his new role.

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the hit CBS soap opera?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.