The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle gets a job offer and Traci and Ashley reminisce with Allie

Allie gets an Abbott family history lesson. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the show takes s short break from all the drama to celebrate a couple of huge milestones.

Drama has been the name of the game in Genoa City over the past few months. The focus has been primarily on Diane’s (Susan Walters) return from the dead and the fallout of Ashland (Robert Newman) betraying Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

However, upcoming episodes will feature the lighter side of the hit CBS soap opera, with happy moments that will give viewers a lot to talk about.

Big business moves in Genoa City

The latest Y&R preview video features a lot of business talk, including a few unexpected surprises that shocked a few people.

As the plan to have Jabot buy Marchetti moves forward, Summer (Allison Lanier) had an offer for her husband. When Kyle (Michael Mealor) ponders who would be the perfect person to run Marchetti, Summer surprises him with her response.

Summer wants Kyle to head up Marchetti, which is the last thing he expected from his wife. It just might be an offer Kyle can’t refuse.

Over at the big Chancellor-Winters merger launch party with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) on his arm, Devon (Bryton James) questions Lily (Christel Khalil) about why Billy (Jason Thompson) isn’t at the event. Before Lily can answer, Billy makes a grand entrance with a surprise guest, Jill (Jess Walton).

The group screams with excitement over Jill’s arrival as Billy declares it’s time for the party to begin. Devon happily hugs Jill as the footage comes to a close, leaving fans to wonder what will put a damper on this happy occasion.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

After all, it’s rare that an event goes down in Genoa City without any drama.

Allie spends time with Ashley and Traci

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that a special episode is dedicated to the 40th Anniversary of Eileen Davidson as Ashley and Beth Maitland as Traci. Thanks to the preview video, fans now have a glimpse of it.

Allie (Kelsey Wang) bonds with Traci and Ashley at Society to gain insight into her new family. Ashley lets Allie know no question is off-limits; sharing her nice can ask Ashley or Traci anything.

The clip sets the stage for the CBS daytime drama to share flashbacks and nostalgic storylines in honor of the milestone anniversaries. Yes, Traci and Ashley bonding with Allie, a trip down memory lane treat for Y&R viewers.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.