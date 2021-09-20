The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick blasts Jack over Phyllis love confession

Nick is accusing Jack of trying to ruin his relationship with Phyllis. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that jealously, fear, and anger rears their ugly head when two friends face off over love.

All signs point to the hit CBS daytime drama gearing up for a love triangle focusing on Jack (Peter Bergman), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Nick (Joshua Morrow). There is a lot of history between these three people.

Remember all the drama surrounding who was Summer’s (Hunter King) father back in the day? It took a long time for Nick, Phyllis, and Jack to move past that, but they did. The three of them managed to forge friendships long before Phyllis and Nick reunited again.

In the soap opera world, happy people, especially couples, don’t stay happy very long. Y&R is no exception. Phick is starting to crumble as sparks are flying with Phack.

Nick unleashes his fury on Jack

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack looks back on his life with a bit of help from his family and friends. It’s a Jack-centric stand-alone episode slated to take place on Wednesday, September 22.

Along with Jack reminiscing, Phyllis and Nick discuss their relationship, including her growing bond with Jack. These two events lead to Nick and Jack facing off over Phyllis.

In the latest Y&R preview video, Nick accuses Jack of doing everything he can to ruin Nick and Phyllis’ relationship. Jack attempts to defend himself by insisting to Nick he wasn’t making in move on her.

Phyllis steps in

Despite Jack trying to diffuse the situation with Nick, the latter won’t back down. Nick is super pissed that Jack would try to come between him and Phyllis with a love confession.

Nick rips into Jack for proclaiming his feelings to Phyllis, even going as far as to ask, “what’s wrong with you?” As Jack prepares to answer, Phyllis steps in and pleads with Nick to stop the heated confrontation.

The look on Phyllis’ face in the video is one of fear, terror, concern, and anger. Phyllis is no wallflower. She doesn’t need a man to stand up for her, which means Phyllis likely won’t be happy with Nick’s behavior.

Wowza! What an exciting and tense time The Young and the Restless fans are in for this week.

That’s not all that’s going down in Genoa City either.

Another Y&R preview video features Mariah (Camryn Grimes) asking Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) to have a baby, while Ashland (Richard Burgi) meets the mystery person sending him text messages.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.