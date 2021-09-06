Is Chance on The Young and the Restless coming back to CBS soap opera?

Now that baby Dominic is here, viewers are anxiously waiting for Chance to return. Pic credit: CBS

Is Chance on The Young and the Restless coming back to the CBS soap opera? That’s the question viewers keep asking as months go by and the character remains off-screen.

In February, Donny Boaz shocked fans with the news that his contract was not picked up by Y&R. The actor revealed that Chance was being written off the show for budgetary reasons.

It was the last thing viewers expected, especially since Chance and Abby (Melissa Ordway) had just embarked on their surrogacy journey. Now that baby Dominic has been born, there is even more confusion regarding where Chance is and if he will return to The Young and the Restless.

Where is Chance on Y&R?

The writers have explained Chance’s absence by sending him off on a secret FBI mission that, of course, forces him to be out of contact with his family and friends. Abby will receive a message or phone call from her husband a time or two, but that’s it.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) has even been involved in Chance’s top-secret mission storyline by answering questions about his whereabouts for Nina (Tricia Cast) and Abby. As the months go on Abby, has gotten more concerned regarding her husband’s safety.

Plus, she wants him home to experience the joy of parenthood with her. Abby has been keeping a video diary for him, but it’s not the same.

Is Chance on The Young and the Restless coming back?

It’s been a while since viewers had a Chance update, which could mean the writers are gearing up for his return.

Chance has been off-canvas during such a pivotal time for his family, and viewers are over it. Not only did Chance and Abby become parents, but Mariah (Camryn Grimes) was kidnapped while carrying the baby. Ben, aka Stitch (Sean Carrigan), was the culprit, well, as far as fans know.

Oh yes, the timing is right for Chance to come back to Y&R or, at the very least, the beginning of a story to bring him back to Genoa City. According to SoapHub, a casting call went out last spring that sounds an awful lot like a Chance recast.

The casting call indicated the role was a contract one but wouldn’t start until later this year. If it was for a Chance recast, then viewers could see him back onscreen by the holidays.

So, to answer the question, is Chance coming back to Y&R? Only time will tell. The hit CBS soap opera is keeping details of Chance’s future on the show under wraps.

