The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Mariah and Abby struggle, Adam’s agenda, and Billy drama

Mariah has trouble moving on from being pregnant while Abby takes on motherhood alone. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera reveal the fallout of recent actions that take over Genoa City.

There has been a lot happening on the daytime drama the past couple of weeks. New storylines are unfolding, while others are taken to the next level.

Fans can expect lots of twists, turns, and OMG moments from Y&R next week.

Abby and Mariah face a new reality

The surrogate storyline continues to be front and center, with lots of new developments now that baby Dominic is here.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) fears for her safety following her kidnapping, especially since Ben, aka Stitch (Sean Carrigan), hasn’t been found. She also struggles with separation anxiety from baby Dominic. Thankfully, Mariah has Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and Sharon (Sharon Case) help guide her through the heartbreak.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) is desperate to get in touch with Chance (Donny Boaz) to tell him he’s a father. Chance remains MIA which will leave Abby frustrated and sad as she tackles motherhood without her husband.

Another person struggling with the aftermath of the surrogacy is Devon (Bryton James), who confides his feelings to Lily (Christel Khalil). Devon questions his place in Dominic’s life since Chance isn’t there to be a father to the baby.

Adam and Billy always have a plan

Lots of people are keeping their eye on Billy (Jason Thompson) as he plots to take down Newman Media and stop Victoria (Amelia Heinle) from marrying Ashland (Richard Burgi).

Victor (Eric Braeden) enlists Nick (Joshua Morrow) to help him stop Billy. After what Billy pulled at the launch party, Nick is happy to assist his father in sabotaging Billy.

When he’s not focused on Billy, Victor is focused on Adam and Sally’s (Courtney Hope) burgeoning. The mustache expresses his disapproval of Adam’s choice of women and warns his son to focus on business. Victor issues a warning to Sally too.

It turns out Victor might not have had anything to worry about. Sally and Adam hit the reset button on their relationship to benefit each of their agendas.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) figures out what Adam is really up to — but is the cop talking personally or professionally? Sharon also wants answers from Adam. She grills Adam about where he and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) stand with each other.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Ashland extends Nate (Sean Dominic) an invitation, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gets mixed signals from Victoria regarding her upcoming wedding.

Perhaps Victoria is having second thoughts. By the end of the week, Ashland receives a message that leaves him disturbed and will impact his relationship with Victoria.

All of that plus, Jack (Peter Bergman) makes a shocking confession to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Who’s ready for another must-see week on Y&R?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.