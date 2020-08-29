The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick and Phyllis brace for Skyle’s big news and Noah lectures Adam

The Young and the Restless spoilers for upcoming episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama tease several Genoa City residents are in for a shock.

While the soap opera has been intense since it returned with new episodes in August, there are some good times and funny moments ahead. The Kansas secret has been front and center, but it is time to let some other stories shine.

Skyle has news

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) have decided to take their relationship to the next level. They are excited to let Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) know they are moving in together.

However, Summer’s parents hilariously assume they know what Kyle and Summer’s big news is before either of them speaks. Phyllis blurts out, engaged again, while Nick speculates Summer is pregnant.

Nick and Phyllis’ reaction is entertaining for viewers. It is not so entertaining for the new couple.