The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Kansas killing fallout and Amanda’s connection to Hilary

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease the fallout of the Kanas killing takes over and the past rears its ugly head.
Genoa City is full of drama as several residents attempt to begin again, while others are put on the defense to protect their loved ones.
It is more of the same with the daytime drama. The good news is Y&R appears to be setting fans up for an exciting fall that will bring a slew of twists and turns.
Adam, Adam, Adam
Adam’s (Mark Grossman) loved ones are desperate to save him from himself after he relives killing AJ Montalvo. The fallout of what happened in Kansas causes Adam to continue to spiral out of control.
Victor (Eric Braeden) is already at odds with Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and is jeopardizing his marriage to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). He is determined to clear the air with Victoria, but she is her father’s stubborn daughter.
Plus, the business mogul takes a huge risk for Adam, and it just might cost him the rest of his family.
Sharon (Sharon Case) is determined to help Adam come to terms with his childhood trauma. However, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) tells Sharon to be cautious. It is Adam, after all, and she is in the middle of battling cancer.
Perhaps a visit from her son Noah (Robert Adamson), who pops up to check on his mom, will help Sharon let go of being Adam’s savior.
Rey isn’t the only one issuing warnings. Nikki has words with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) regarding Adam and the toll his secret is taking on the Newman family. Chelsea’s primary concern is Adam and their son, Connor (Judah Mackey), so she doesn’t react too kindly to Nikki’s warning.
The stress of continuously worrying about Adam gets to Chelsea by the end of the week. Sh begins to snap and unravel, which is not good for her family.
Even Chance (Donny Boaz) gets involved in the quest to save Adam. He covers for his friend, much to the dismay of Abby (Melissa Ordway). Chance’s friendship with Adam is a sore topic for the new couple, and that won’t change any time soon.
Shaking the past and looking toward the future
Nick and Victoria are looking toward the future as the rest of the Newman family attempts to shake the past.
Victoria mixes business with pleasure when she gets flirty with Theo (Tyler Johnson). Nick continues to defend his choice to have a future with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and he is getting tired of it.
A shocking discovery by Nate (Sean Dominic) impacts his budding relationship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Could what Nate uncovers have something to do with Amanda’s connection to Hilary (Mishael Morgan)?
The truth regarding Hilary and Amanda comes out. Plus, Amanda makes a life-changing decision. There is a good chance these two things are connected, but fans will have to tune in next week to find out!
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.