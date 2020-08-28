The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Kansas killing fallout and Amanda’s connection to Hilary

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease the fallout of the Kanas killing takes over and the past rears its ugly head.

Genoa City is full of drama as several residents attempt to begin again, while others are put on the defense to protect their loved ones.

It is more of the same with the daytime drama. The good news is Y&R appears to be setting fans up for an exciting fall that will bring a slew of twists and turns.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Adam, Adam, Adam

Adam’s (Mark Grossman) loved ones are desperate to save him from himself after he relives killing AJ Montalvo. The fallout of what happened in Kansas causes Adam to continue to spiral out of control.

Victor (Eric Braeden) is already at odds with Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and is jeopardizing his marriage to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). He is determined to clear the air with Victoria, but she is her father’s stubborn daughter.