The Young and the Restless spoilers: Kyle and Summer have shocking news for their parents

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the Abbott and Newman families are in for some unexpected news on the hit CBS daytime drama.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer’s (Hunter King) relationship has been anything but easy. The on-again-off-again romance has kept their families on their toes for sure.

Thanks to Kyle’s past with Tara (Elizabeth Leiner), his future with Summer was up in the air. After Kyle learned he is Harrison’s (Kellen Enriquez) father, he and Summer put their wedding plans on hold.

All of that could change this week, though, as Summer and Kyle share some surprising news with their parents.

Phyllis freaks out

The happy couple gathers Nick (Joshua Morrow), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Jack (Peter Bergman) at the Abbott mansion to share some big news.

In the Y&R preview video, Phyllis notices Summer and Kyle brought her pastries from her favorite bakery. Phyllis immediately freaks out, declaring the young couple has bad news to share.

Nick expresses that he’s also worried. Plus, Jack says something is going on, and asks what’s up with his son and Summer.

Then Kyle finally speaks, revealing they hope their parents love them and trust them enough to be happy with their news.

Kyle and Summer share exciting news

The big news Summer and Kyle drop on their parents is that their wedding is back on. They are giddy with excitement, but no one else in the room shares their excitement.

Seriously the looks on Phyllis, Nick, and Jack’s faces are priceless, especially Phyllis. She literally has a look of here we go again as she glances in Nick’s direction. It’s hilarious.

The Young and the Restless spoilers did reveal that Summer would make a big decision and shocking announcement by the end of the week. While fans thought Summer fell prey to Sally’s (Courtney Hope) master plan and left Genoa City, maybe the spoilers refer to the wedding news.

Summer and Kyle may have decided not to put their wedding on hold, but the odds of getting married are slim. Yes, they have been put through the wringer. However, Tara clearly has plans for Kyle that don’t include Summer as his wife or Harrison’s stepmom.

Fans can look forward to some laugh-out-loud moments as Jack, Phyllis, and Nick react to their kids’ wedding being on yet again. This is like the third time since they reunited that Kyle and Summer have talked about wedding plans. No wonder their parents are skeptical.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.