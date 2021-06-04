The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jack battles Billy, Adam, and Victor fight, and Tara drama

The Abbott men battle it out which is the last thing Jack needs on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap opera tease lots of family fights, couples arguing, and suspicious nature takes over Genoa City.

Fans can also expect unlikely alliances, shocking decisions, loving family moments, and lots of offers of support to be part of the daytime drama next week. Oh yes, a lot is happening on the CBS show, and things won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

Abbott family drama

The chaos surrounding Tara (Elizabeth Leiner), Kyle (Michael Mealor), Summer (Hunter King), and Ashland (Richard Burgi) remains a hot storyline.

Kyle worries about Tara as all the drama with Ashland takes a toll on her. However, Tara and Kyle grow closer after she confides her struggles to him. They also continue to bond over Harrison (Kellen Enriquez).

Meanwhile, Summer’s attempt to bond with Harrison doesn’t go well. The situation causes Summer to worry more about her future with Kyle. By the end of the week, Summer makes a big announcement.

Jack (Peter Bergman) offers Tara some words of wisdom to handle her current situation. Then, they share a moment that changes their relationship.

As if Jack doesn’t have enough to deal with thanks to Kyle, Tara, and his new grandson, Jack battles with Billy (Jason Thompson). The brothers’ fight gets so tense, Lily (Christel Khalil) has to break it up.

Lily turns to Devon (Bryton James) for advice regarding Billy. She’s desperate to keep him from becoming his own worst enemy.

The Newman family divided

The subject of striking back at ChancCom becomes a sore point between Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor (Eric Braeden). Adam disagrees with Victor’s strategy causing serious tension between father and son.

All the fighting between Victor and Adam prompts Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to issue her stepson a fierce warning. Nikki makes it clear Adam better not betray Victor or else.

Adam becomes a tense topic for Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Nick defends Adam causing Phyllis to lose it on her man. Phyllis does not approve of Nick joining forces with Victor and Adam in business.

Much to her family’s dismay, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) spends more time with Ashland. Yes, these two are about to mix business and pleasure.

Other Genoa City tidbits

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) make plans for their future. However, an important discussion they have could derail their plans.

Rey and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) are suspicious of Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). They are convinced Chelsea isn’t well, but they are not convinced she didn’t team up with Victor to escape going to jail.

Michael and Rey set out to prove Victor schemed to help Chelsea. Once again, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) finds herself in the hot seat as the two men interrogate her.

Plus, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) thinks about what might have been after Denise’s (Telma Hopkins) latest bombshell, while Victor searches for the connection between Amanda, Richard, and Sutton (Jack Landron).

What a week it’s going to be on the hit CBS daytime drama. Make sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.