The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack calls out Diane, Summer’s marriage woes, and Kyle flirts with Audra

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease tough times are ahead in Genoa City as summer heats up on the daytime drama.

July sweeps are near, so the CBS soap opera sets the stage for a month filled with twists and turns.

Y&R continues to ramp up the drama as the fallout of one storyline is taken to a new level.

That story is about how Summer (Allison Lanier) knew Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) was alive and kept it a secret.

The latest preview video for Y&R gives fans a look at the future of Skyle.

It should come as no surprise their future is mighty bleak, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) makes two bold moves to cement their fate.

Jack puts Diane on the spot

Over the past few months, Jack (Peter Bergman) has proven his undying loyalty to Diane (Susan Walters). However, Jack blasts Diane for lying to their son again in the video.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Diane embraces her dark side. All signs point to Jack’s accusations having to do with that because the look on her face speaks volumes.

Speaking of Kyle, he makes a decision about his marriage to Summer that has her in tears.

Summer cries while Kyle gets his flirt on

The end of Skyle has come, at least for now.

Summer cries as she informs Nick (Joshua Morrow) that Kyle wants to separate and she has to move out of the Abbott mansion. Nick has been in the dark regarding Summer and her lies, but it’s all about to come out.

Meanwhile, as Summer breakdowns at the end of her marriage, Kyle deals with his pain differently. Kyle once again drinks with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) at the Neil Winters Jazz Club.

In a move that Y&R fans saw coming a mile away, Audra teases Kyle her moves aren’t strictly for the boardroom. Audra has moves in the bedroom, too, and Kyle wants her to show him exactly what she’s talking about.

Yes, Kyle will cheat with Audra because, let’s be honest, she has had her sights set on him since they first met. Now that Nate (Sean Dominic) only has eyes for Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Audra needed another conquest, and Kyle gives her the perfect opportunity.

Other The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Adam (Mark Grossman) reverts to his bad boy ways following losing his daughter and Sally (Courtney Hope) blaming him. Their recent storyline had fans sounding off, and you see what they are saying here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.