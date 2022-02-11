The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor makes waves, Phyllis returns, and Chance’s secret

Victor continues his quest to take down Ashland. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease a couple of new mysteries kick-off, and a master plan continues to unfold.

It’s sweeps month which means Y&R is pulling out all the stops to keep viewers glued to their television screens. The first couple of weeks of February sweeps was filled with a good-bye, a medical crisis, Newman family drama, and an Ashland (Robert Newman) switcheroo.

There are only two weeks left in the short month, so The Young and the Restless fans can expect more shocking twists and jaw-dropping moments.

Victor turns to Adam for help

Adam (Mark Grossman) was not thrilled when Victor (Eric Braeden) sold Newman Media to Newman-Locke. The mustache reveals more of his plan to Adam next week. Victor recruits Adam to spy on Ashland during business hours.

Speaking of Adam, it’s not all business for him. Adam and Sally (Courtney Hope) finally give in to temptation, sharing a night of passion.

Meanwhile, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) returns from Peru with an update for Victor. The lawyer reveals some damaging news about Ashland to his boss.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) plays hardball next week. The question is – who does she play with, Adam, Ashland, or her father?

Phyllis comes back to Genoa City

After a bit of time to think in Italy, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) returns to town. Phyllis finds herself in the middle of a new mystery when she comes back to Genoa City.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Jack (Peter Bergman) receives a puzzling message. All signs point to Jack’s message and Phyllis’ mystery being connected.

Another person involved in the new story might be Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman). She makes a risky move next week.

Could Lauren’s move have something to do with the latest twist involving Phyllis and Jack?

What is Chance hiding?

Baby Dominic’s (Rainn and River Ware) heath crisis continues to be at the forefront for Abby (Melissa Ordway), Chance (Conner Floyd), and Devon (Bryton James). The worried parents get Dominic’s latest test results, giving them more insight into Dominic’s condition.

Devon gets news that breaks his heart. There’s speculation Devon may not be baby Dominic’s bio dad after all.

Back with Abby and Chance, she learns her husband has been keeping another secret from her. These two can’t seem to catch a break, and things are only going to get worse.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) play matchmakers for Noah (Rory Gibson). Amanda (Mishael Morgan) receives a fascinating invitation, while Billy (Jason Thompson) has trouble adjusting to his new role at Chancellor Industries.

Plus, Nick (Joshua Morrow) worries how all the Newman family drama will impact Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Who’s ready for another must seek week of the hit daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.