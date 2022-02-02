Phyllis on The Young and the Restless: Is Michelle Stafford leaving Y&R?

Michelle Stafford has addressed rumors she and Phyllis are exiting Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

On The Young and the Restless, Phyllis has fans asking if Michelle Stafford is leaving Y&R.

For the past couple of weeks, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has been dealing with a difficult decision. Summer (Hunter King) offered her a job in Milan, Italy working with her.

Although Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) have tried to prove Phyllis has many reasons to stay in Genoa City, she isn’t so sure. Both of her children are gone. Plus, Phyllis’ love life hasn’t been the greatest.

Aside from her breakup with Nick (Joshua Morrow), Phyllis has been wrestling with her feelings for Jack (Peter Bergman). The two have friend-zoned each other, though, which is why Jack has encouraged her to take the new job.

Is Phyllis on The Young and the Restless exiting the show?

All signs right now point to Phyllis taking the job in Italy or at least letting The Young and the Restless fans believe that’s true.

Since Jack didn’t ask her to stay, Phyllis heads to the airport. It’s pretty clear that Phyllis didn’t want to leave Genoa City or Jack. However, he didn’t give her a reason not to go, so being Phyllis, that’s what she did.

For decades, Phyllis has been a pivotal character on the hit CBS daytime drama. Y&R fans shouldn’t fear she is gone for good.

The question is – will Phyllis return with the same face, or is the role being recast?

Is Michelle Stafford leaving Y&R?

Thanks to Phyllis’ current storyline, fans have been speculating that Michelle Stafford may be leaving The Young and the Restless again. The actress has left the soap opera twice before.

Once in 1997 for three years. Michelle returned in 2000 but exited again in 2013 when she jumped over to General Hospital to play Nina Reeves.

Michelle recently took to Instagram to set the record straight on rumors she was once again done playing Phyllis.

“Apparently there was talk about my leaving the show. Yes…but just for a week. Here is where I am… I’m bringing you with me cuz I love you all! ❤️ #YR,” Michelle captioned a video of her enjoying time at the beach.

Yes, neither Michelle nor Phyllis are going anywhere for good, and Michelle appears to simply be on vacation. The short break comes just as Peter Bergman returned to Y&R from medical leave.

Perhaps Jack will finally admit he wants to be with Phyllis and chase her down in Italy, which will be the reason she comes back to Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.