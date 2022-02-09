What happened to Ashland on The Young and the Restless? It’s a question Y&R are fans are asking now that a new and familiar actor has taken over the role.
The CBS daytime drama is no stranger to pulling an actor switch on fans. In some cases, like with Chance, the character was written off the canvas when Donny Boaz was fired. Chance resurfaced in November, but with Conner Floyd in the role.
However, in some instances, the character can’t be written off for storyline purposes. The role of Ashland was one of those cases.
What happened to Ashland Locke on The Young and the Restless?
Ashland Locke debuted on Y&R in March of 2021. The character was originated by actor Richard Burgi, who made the business mogul a likable villain.
In January 2022, news broke Richard had exited the CBS soap opera. The news had The Young and the Restless fans buzzing that Ashland would die since he supposedly had cancer.
Then it was revealed Guiding Light’s Robert Newman was taking over the role. Richard used Instagram to set the record straight, sharing he violated the show’s COVID-19 protocols. After expressing how upset he was at his actions, Richards thanked the show for the opportunity and wished Robert the best in the role.
For storyline reasons and because of Richard’s sudden firing, Ashland had to be recast. Y&R spoilers tease that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) soon learns another one of Ashland’s dirty little secrets.
Robert Newman teases Y&R debut as Ashland
Robert is no stranger to the soap opera world. The talented actor played Joshua Lewis on Guiding Light off and on for nearly three decades before the show ended in 2009.
The Young and the Restless used Robert’s previous daytime experience to prepare for his debut as Ashland Locke. Robert walks into Society and declares he’s not in Springfield anymore in a new promo. With a grin on his face, the actor then announces his premiere date, today, February 9.
Ashland on Y&R has a new face, thanks to actor Robert Newman. Richard Burgi’s firing from The Young and the Restless was major news, yet some viewers missed the action and wondered why there was a new actor in the role.
There’s no question it can be challenging to adjust to a recast, especially one known for a previous role on a soap opera. Y&R fans will need some time to adjust to the new Ashland Locke, that’s for sure.
What do you think of the Ashland switcheroo?
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
He looks like an old grandpa compared to the other Ashland. The reasoning for Richards firing was outrageous, but that’s CBS for you. The least you guys could of done is get someone a little bit younger and sophisticated.On the otherhand I guess it will be kind of fun watching to mustache hard core stick to your gut business men go after each other.
They are both 63
Exactly these people just don’t like the recast
Well Spencer marrow ,you may not like the new Ashland but some of us older people do as he looks practically looks like the old ASHLAND with his little fuzz and hair slightly longer and he certainly studied him enough to imitate Ashland very well! Go for it Robert Newman great job already! Jess
Just shut if off done after decades of watching this show.
I liked the old Ashland he was good looking
Me Too
These Covid protocols are ruining television! Good actors and actresses leaving roles they have made great because of their beliefs is wrong! I admire these courageous people and hope they band together and voice their treatment!
Entertainment is going downhill!!
You guys blew it with this actor he looks to old for Ashton’s part. He isn’t even good looking as the old one. For victoria
Both actors are 63 smh
Looks as old as her father, Victor – don’t like
Love the new Ashland. Y and R did a great job in replacing old one. I’m a big fan of Robert Newman
Another big blunder to the show’s self distruction. The first one was “shared custody.” Not worth watching.
Well the writers already gave me a half
Hour back of my life with the ridiculous adult
Children of Steffy and Thomas on Bold and the Beaitdoul. I’m sure this actor is talented but he is completely wrong for Victorias spouse. Seriously writers do you even give a damn about the loyal fans who have kept you employed for decades
Hey Robert Newman welcome to Genoa City and have fun replacing Ashland Locke too! I saw you today on your first day and you have really been studying Ashland Locke’s Character great job by the way!! Also good to see you again after watching you & Reva for so long on The Guiding Light! I miss you all from that show too! Good luck and again Welcome Robert Newman! Funny how that sits well with The Newman Family! Joan from way back!!
This guys to old for Victoria’s husband. Gimme a break
He’s the exact same age as the other actor 63
What a great replacement for Ashland Locke. Robert Newman has the mannerisms down pat & unlike a few other reviews I read I believe Mr Newman is a very handsome Man & doesnt look any older than the old Ashland. Some folks don’t or can’t adapt well to changes. I can & it has served me well in real life. Again good job on the replacement of Ashland Locke.
You know everyone makes mistakes and Richard should’ve been given a second chance I am not crazy about Billy or Sally need to get rid of them – and a bit tired of Mariah and Tessa with all this kissing
Do not like the new Ashland and don’t ever think of getting rid of the one and only Victor Newman!
Agree100%