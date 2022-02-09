Ashland has a new face just as his lies are about to explode all around him. Pic credit: CBS

What happened to Ashland on The Young and the Restless? It’s a question Y&R are fans are asking now that a new and familiar actor has taken over the role.

The CBS daytime drama is no stranger to pulling an actor switch on fans. In some cases, like with Chance, the character was written off the canvas when Donny Boaz was fired. Chance resurfaced in November, but with Conner Floyd in the role.

However, in some instances, the character can’t be written off for storyline purposes. The role of Ashland was one of those cases.

What happened to Ashland Locke on The Young and the Restless?

Ashland Locke debuted on Y&R in March of 2021. The character was originated by actor Richard Burgi, who made the business mogul a likable villain.

In January 2022, news broke Richard had exited the CBS soap opera. The news had The Young and the Restless fans buzzing that Ashland would die since he supposedly had cancer.

Then it was revealed Guiding Light’s Robert Newman was taking over the role. Richard used Instagram to set the record straight, sharing he violated the show’s COVID-19 protocols. After expressing how upset he was at his actions, Richards thanked the show for the opportunity and wished Robert the best in the role.

For storyline reasons and because of Richard’s sudden firing, Ashland had to be recast. Y&R spoilers tease that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) soon learns another one of Ashland’s dirty little secrets.

Robert Newman teases Y&R debut as Ashland

Robert is no stranger to the soap opera world. The talented actor played Joshua Lewis on Guiding Light off and on for nearly three decades before the show ended in 2009.

The Young and the Restless used Robert’s previous daytime experience to prepare for his debut as Ashland Locke. Robert walks into Society and declares he’s not in Springfield anymore in a new promo. With a grin on his face, the actor then announces his premiere date, today, February 9.

Ashland on Y&R has a new face, thanks to actor Robert Newman. Richard Burgi’s firing from The Young and the Restless was major news, yet some viewers missed the action and wondered why there was a new actor in the role.

There’s no question it can be challenging to adjust to a recast, especially one known for a previous role on a soap opera. Y&R fans will need some time to adjust to the new Ashland Locke, that’s for sure.

What do you think of the Ashland switcheroo?

