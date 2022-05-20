The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor issues warnings, Phack talk, and more

Victor unleashes his wrath on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes tease threats are flying all over Genoa City.

As May sweeps come to an end, the CBS soap isn’t done pulling out all of the stops.

What can Y&R viewers expect to see next week? Here’s what the soap has planned.

Victor’s wrath is in full force

Victor (Eric Braeden) isn’t one to mess around with. He wields most of the power in Genoa City, and when he issues a warning, the receiving party better take note.

Next week on The Young and the Restless, Victor learns what makes Ashland (Robert Newman) tick. You better believe he will exploit it to the best of his ability and hope that Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) husband will leave town for good.

Ashland isn’t the only one on the receiving end of Victor’s threats. Diane (Susan Walters) finds herself in his crosshairs, and it won’t be good.

Spoilers tease Ashland bonds with Diane, but will the two team up? After all, they don’t have friends in Genoa City.

Also, keep an eye out for Ashland’s apology tour.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Jack and Phyllis revisit their relationship

After plenty of should we and shouldn’t we talk, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) address their relationship status again.

Will they attempt to reconcile and make things work this time? Some viewers would love a Phack reunion, while others still hang on to their Phick love.

The history the two share is long and convoluted, but it could be good for both of them if they choose to move forward. Diane being back in town has caused some drama, but Phyllis isn’t going to let her get in the way.

Other Genoa City tidbits

Billy (Jason Thompson) will never learn. When he takes matters into his own hands, he will have to answer to Lily (Christel Khalil). His ideas always end badly, yet he continues to make these moves that leave him having to apologize or dig himself out of a hole.

Chance (Conner Floyd) is struggling with the relationship Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) have. Spoilers tease that struggle continues, but could it lead to Chance stepping out on his wife?

As May sweeps only has a few episodes left, viewers can expect more drama and storylines to come.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.