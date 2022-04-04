The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack and Phyllis take on Diane

Jack fills Phyllis in on the shocking news that Diane is alive. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal this week focuses on the bombshell that Diane (Susan Walters) didn’t really die all those years ago.

It’s a must-see week as two long-time enemies face off over lies, secrets, and betrayal. One Y&R preview video features Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) showing up at Keemo’s (Philip Moon) old house with Jack (Peter Bergman) right behind her.

The newest promo video for the hit CBS soap opera reveals how Phyllis learns the truth about Diane and what the fiery redhead does next.

Diane is alive

Last week Phyllis could tell something was off with Jack on their phone call. Phyllis winds up in Los Angeles to check on her friend, where she gets the surprise of her life.

Jack spills the beans at a cafe, leaving Phyllis bewildered and wondering why he would say such a thing to her. Jack admits he saw Diane alive and well.

Obviously, the news doesn’t sit well with Phyllis, who begins to reel from the news. A freaked-out Phyllis questions why Diane would do this and come out of hiding after all of these years.

Jack bluntly informs Phyllis that the only reason Diane’s back is that she wants something. Phyllis reminds Jack that Diane is a “wrecking ball,” not that he really needed the reminder.

It’s a safe bet that Kyle (Michael Mealor) is one of the main reasons behind Diane’s sudden return from the dead. Y&R fans will have to wait a bit longer to uncover her real motive.

Phyllis comes face to face with Diane

In true Phyllis fashion, she’s not going to just sit back and let Diane wreak havoc on those she loves, especially Jack. Until she sees for herself that Diane’s alive, Phyllis won’t believe it. Jack and Phyllis head to Keemo’s old house to face off with Diane.

“Oh my God, it’s true you’re alive,” Phyllis spills the second Diane opens the door.

The Young and the Restless Weekly Preview Promo - 4/4/2022

Watch this video on YouTube

The video stops there, leaving viewers wondering what’s coming next. The Young and the Restless spoilers did tease Phyllis does some digging of her own to help figure out why Diane’s back.

One thing is for sure. Diane’s return means trouble for many people in Genoa City. She may be in Los Angeles now, but it’s only a matter of time before Diane makes it back to Genoa City too.

Considering The Newman family has their hands full with Ashland (Robert Newman) right now, learning trouble making Diane is back will certainly anger both Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Oh, what a week it will be on the CBS daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily to not miss a moment of juicy entertainment.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.