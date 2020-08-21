The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Unlikely allies, stern warnings, and more Adam drama

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week tease old foes find common ground, warnings are issued, and the fallout from the Kanas secret is neverending.
It is more of the same happening in Genoa City, but that doesn’t mean old and boring. The daytime drama is still bringing the heat as old storylines explode and new intriguing ones are launched.
The race to help Adam
Working with Sharon (Sharon Case) leads Adam (Mark Grossman) into dangerous territory.
Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is desperate for a way to help Adam too. She heads to Kansas to learn more about AJ Montalvo’s death. Chelsea makes a discovery that leaves her stunned and unsure of what to do next.
Victor (Eric Braeden) goes to great lengths to help his son. The business mogul crosses a line for Adam. He is putting Adam above the rest of the Newman family.
Nick (Joshua Morrow) is on the receiving end of one of Victor’s stern warnings. Thankfully, he has Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to keep his mind off his father and brother.
Nick helps his lady love put a plan in motion, and it likely has everything to do with outsmarting Abby (Melissa Ordway). By the end of the week, Phyllis is celebrating her success, so it is a safe bet she wins this round with her nemesis.
Common ground and challenges
Devon (Bryton James) gives Nate (Sean Dominic) the third degree about his relationship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan).
While the guys chat, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Amanda find common ground. Their new alliance may be short-lived once Elena discovers Devon’s interest in Amanda’s personal life.
Lola (Sasha Calle) puts Theo (Tyler Johnson) to the test but has a charged moment with Kyle (Michael Mealor). She may not be as ready to move on as she thought. Summer (Hunter King) reaches a surprise decision that my help Lola with her unresolved feelings for Kyle and Theo.
Billy (Jason Thompson) comes together with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) during a crisis. He may be making strides with his ex, but Billy is still struggling to work with Lily (Christel Khalil). She challenges Billy’s work ethic, which could be exactly what he needs.
As the Abbott family continues to accept the past, Traci (Beth Maitland) starts a new chapter. How will it impact her family and their desire to care for Dina (Marla Adams)?
The hit CBS soap opera is back in action with a week full of must-see episodes. Be sure to tune in daily!
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.