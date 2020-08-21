The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Unlikely allies, stern warnings, and more Adam drama

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week tease old foes find common ground, warnings are issued, and the fallout from the Kanas secret is neverending.

It is more of the same happening in Genoa City, but that doesn’t mean old and boring. The daytime drama is still bringing the heat as old storylines explode and new intriguing ones are launched.

The race to help Adam

Working with Sharon (Sharon Case) leads Adam (Mark Grossman) into dangerous territory.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is desperate for a way to help Adam too. She heads to Kansas to learn more about AJ Montalvo’s death. Chelsea makes a discovery that leaves her stunned and unsure of what to do next.

Victor (Eric Braeden) goes to great lengths to help his son. The business mogul crosses a line for Adam. He is putting Adam above the rest of the Newman family.