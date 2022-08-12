The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nikki meddles, Chance’s tested, and Natalie Morales debuts

Never underestimate Nikki Newman on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama tease battle lines are drawn as a new face causes trouble in Genoa City.

It’s more of the same on Y&R for now as the show prepares for summer to wind down and things to heat up this fall.

However, fans should be prepared for things to continue to move at a slow pace with little resolution or action, at least until after Labor Day weekend.

The fallout of what happened the night Ashland (Robert Newman) died remains at the forefront of the daytime drama, especially where the Newman family is concerned.

They aren’t the only family dealing with drama, though. The Winters family faces their own challenges.

So, what else is going down in Genoa City next week? Let’s take a look.

Natalie Morales joins The Young and the Restless

The Talk host Natalie Morales makes her debut as investigative reporter Talia Morgan. Natalie’s first appearance will occur on Wednesday, August 17.

Talia has an interest in Ashland’s death. However, a little meddling from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will change Talia’s focus to Diane (Susan Walters) in the expose story.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The move is twofold for Nikki. It helps keep the Newman family secret while also adding another layer to her plan with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to run Diane out of town.

Meanwhile, Diane makes a promise to Jack (Peter Bergman) that helps deepen their friendship. She clearly has an agenda, but Jack’s buying her reformed act hook, line, and sinker.

Victor pushes Chance

The one person who could unravel what Victor (Eric Braeden) did to protect Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) the night Ashland died is Chance (Conner Floyd). This week, Nikki suggested that Chance back down to Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Next week Victor plans his strategy to keep Chance from learning the truth. The mustache is in crisis mode and will pull out all the stops to shut down Chance’s investigation.

When Chance is tested, it’s Victor pushing his buttons. However, that doesn’t mean the detective isn’t struggling. Chance continues to wrestle with his need to learn the truth and if learning the truth is worth destroying his wife’s family.

Whatever the case, the battle lines are being drawn, and Abby will find herself caught in the middle.

Lily in crisis

Over at Chancellor-Winters, Lily (Christel Khalil) finds herself playing peacemaker for Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic). The two cousins have been battling since Nate joined the company.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) already talked to Devon, and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) already broke up one of their epic fights. Now it’s Lily’s turn as things go from back to worse with her family.

Could it be that Nate follows Imani’s (Leigh-Ann Rose) advice and do something drastic to get Devon to see him in a different light?

Only time will tell, so keep watching the hit soap opera!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.