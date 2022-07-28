The answer to the question is Ashland leaving Y&R has been revealed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

Is Robert Newman leaving The Young and the Restless as Ashland Locke? That’s the question Y&R fans have been asking since Ashland suddenly disappeared earlier this week.

In January, news broke that Robert would be taking over the role of Ashland from Richard Burgi, who originated the role in March of 2021.

Robert put his spin on Ashland as the climax of his story with the Newman family, especially Victoria (Amelia Heinle), unfolded. The Guiding Light alum did a great job easing into the villain role.

For weeks, the fall of Ashland has been a hot-button storyline on the hit CBS soap opera. Once Victoria double-crossed him, fans knew it was only a matter of time before something bad happened to Ashland.

That moment played out this week when Nick (Joshua Morrow) attacked Ashland after he threatened Victoria. In true soap opera fashion, Ashland was presumed dead, but then his body disappeared.

Later, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) confirmed to Victor (Eric Braeden) that Ashland and his car were found, leading fans to believe he’s dead.

Is Robert Newman leaving The Young and the Restless as Ashland Locke?

Yes, Robert Newman is leaving The Young and the Restless as Ashland Locke. The actor revealed the news in a touching YouTube video confirming his final scenes were with Nick and Victoria this week.

“I think it’s appropriate for me to finally be able to say thank you so much for allowing me to be a part of the legacy of this great show,” Robert shared in his message.

He said his contract ended, and he filmed the scenes weeks ago. Robert is currently back home with his family on the East Coast.

Although Robert’s beyond happy to be back with his family, he will always be grateful for the chance to play Ashland.

“I did want to take a minute to say thank you to you and also to just do a shout-out to the cast and crew of Young and the Restless, who are just fantastic. They were wonderful people to work with, and I couldn’t have been happier about it. I very much enjoyed playing the character,” the actor expressed.

Robert commented on the challenging transition of Y&R fans accepting him in the role after Richard originated it. He also gave props to the cast and crew before spilling what’s next for him, which is doing a Rock of Ages play in Michigan.

Would Robert return to Y&R as Ashland Locke?

In his farewell video, Robert teased that The Young and the Restless fans might see him again. Considering the way Ashland was written off the show, there’s a chance he could come back again.

It was definitely left open-ended, which is good because some fans feel the writers missed an excellent opportunity to pair Ashland with Diane (Susan Walters. Those two teaming up to wreak havoc on Genoa City would have been highly entertaining.

For now, though, the hit daytime drama has plenty to keep viewers entertained, including the fallout of Ashland’s demise.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.