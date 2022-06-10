The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Jill returns, Victor’s next move, and a special episode

It’s time to look back as an anniversary is celebrated on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s all about celebration, reflection, and revenge in Genoa City.

There is plenty of drama playing out on the show too. As the temperatures heat up outside, family feuds explode in more ways than one with broken bonds, fresh starts, and a lot of backstabbing.

Jill comes back for the Chancellor-Winters merger

After weeks of talking about the big Chancellor-Winters merger, the deal becomes official, and it’s time to celebrate. Jill (Jess Walton) returns to town just in time for the party, but that’s not the only reason she’s back.

It turns out Jill has a few things to say to her son. Billy (Jason Thompson) gets an earful from Jill, who grills him on various topics, including his fight with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) over the kids.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) has some pearls of wisdom for Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James) as the siblings embark on their new business adventure.

Nikki and Victor take charge

The fallout of Victoria going back to Ashland (Robert Newman) will be front and center next week. Victor moves full steam ahead with his plan to take down Ashland before it’s too late.

One part of his plan involves news for Adam (Mark Grossman), which is undoubtedly related to the CEO position at Newman. The news does prompt Sally (Courtney Hope) and Adam to take advantage of the current family dynamic.

Over with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), she loses her cool when Diane (Susan Walters) pushes her buttons in yet another face-off between these enemies. Then Nikki reaches out to Michael (Christian LeBlanc) for help.

The question is, does Nikki need Michael’s legal skills for her Diane problem or her Ashland problem?

Beth Maitland and Eileen Davidson celebrate 40 years on Y&R

Next week The Young and the Restless pays tribute to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Traci (Beth Maitland) as both characters and their portrayers debuted 40 years.

On Thursday, June 16, Traci and Ashley take a trip down memory lane while filling in Allie (Kelsey Wang) on the Abbott family history. Y&R fans will be treated to a slew of nostalgic flashbacks celebrating their legacy.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Jack (Peter Bergman) plays peacemaker, while Nate (Sean Dominic) continues to push himself outside his comfort zone. Speaking of Nate, Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) finds a way to grab his attention and keep him distracted from Elena (Brytni Sarpy).

Plus, Ashland and Victoria move ahead with their future plans as Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) toast to their future.

It’s another must-see week of the hit daytime drama!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.